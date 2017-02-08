Anderson was at the end of his contract though, and injured so agreeable for both parties, more us than him. Tupou I think left with encouragement as we needed the quota spot and he was showing injuries and couldn't play the minutes we needed Simon I agree we handled in a classy way and just accepted he wanted to move back home.
I'd agree with all of that. I also get the impression that Simon acted with a damn sight more class than Sandow or Segeyaro which makes the situation much more tolerable for a club to manage.
Both Simon (who I rated highly) and Tupou at least tried for the club, Simon with more success. Tupou was a class player but you could see the bloke wasn't up to it for us for one reason or another. Good luck to them both
