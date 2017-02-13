Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
To be fair reading Simon Grix's comments after the Fev game he really does not stand a chance of getting game time this season. Ive been watching RL for over 30 years and it was clear half way through last season that our half backs do not work together, I cant believe that this has gone unnoticed by RM so I can only assume he does not know what to do to change it. Our distribution is atrocious for a semi professional team and I can not see that improving any time soon.
halves need to compliment each other. Ours just don't, both trying to do the same thing in a predictable average manner. Apologies to some, but its what we see. Then we are left with Johnno, who's kicking is hit and miss, passing weak on one side, but he can attack the line, we need to make a call on Muzza and Moore, just not effective as a pairing. When we don't have go forward we are exposed badly.