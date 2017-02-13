WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Batley

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 8:36 pm
Greg Florimos Boots wrote:
To be fair reading Simon Grix's comments after the Fev game he really does not stand a chance of getting game time this season. Ive been watching RL for over 30 years and it was clear half way through last season that our half backs do not work together, I cant believe that this has gone unnoticed by RM so I can only assume he does not know what to do to change it. Our distribution is atrocious for a semi professional team and I can not see that improving any time soon.

:CLAP: halves need to compliment each other. Ours just don't, both trying to do the same thing in a predictable average manner. Apologies to some, but its what we see. Then we are left with Johnno, who's kicking is hit and miss, passing weak on one side, but he can attack the line, we need to make a call on Muzza and Moore, just not effective as a pairing. When we don't have go forward we are exposed badly.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:00 am
justthebasicfax wrote:
:CLAP: halves need to compliment each other. Ours just don't, both trying to do the same thing in a predictable average manner. Apologies to some, but its what we see. Then we are left with Johnno, who's kicking is hit and miss, passing weak on one side, but he can attack the line, we need to make a call on Muzza and Moore, just not effective as a pairing. When we don't have go forward we are exposed badly.


Exactly. They are almost the same player, can anyone name 2 half backs that were so similar to each other but had good success. Going back through the years where you have Edwards/Gregory, Martyn/Long and recently in this league with Ridyard/Brierley or Black/Holroyd. For me you simply cant have two organizers at half back it just does not work. Structure is great if you have the players with the skill to carry it out but we have a lot of players who struggle with the basics so at some point it comes down to individual talent and been so structured that will not happen.

"Everybody is a genius. But if you judge a fish by its ability to climb a tree, it will live its whole life believing that it is stupid."― Albert Einstein

"Everybody gets so much information all day long that they lose their common sense." ― Gertrude Stein

"Don't believe everything you read on the internet" ― Abraham Lincoln

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:02 pm
Surely you'd have Murrell over Moore any day of the week.

To this day, I'm so grateful you signed Moore from Fev. Overrated, inconsistent and not a team player. Will be on good brass I imagine?

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 1:08 pm
Chris.Taylor wrote:
Surely you'd have Murrell over Moore any day of the week.

To this day, I'm so grateful you signed Moore from Fev. Overrated, inconsistent and not a team player. Will be on good brass I imagine?

Neither for me Scott's 4 year contract was 2 years too long and Moore was excellent up to the bash and then went completely missing.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 6:45 pm
mr t hall wrote:
Neither for me Scott's 4 year contract was 2 years too long and Moore was excellent up to the bash and then went completely missing.

Correct. :thumb:
Hear All, See All, Say Nowt.
Eat All, Sup All, Pay Nowt.
And if Tha ever does Owt for Nowt,
Allus do it for Thissen.
