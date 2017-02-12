WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Batley

Re: Next up Batley

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 3:56 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11076
Location: blackpool tower circus
At the moment it's Batley 12 v Fax 0, :shock: Batley may be playing downhill in the first half.

Re: Next up Batley

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:12 pm
charlie caroli
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11076
Location: blackpool tower circus
Now Batley 18 v Fax 0. :shock: cmon Fax.

Re: Next up Batley

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:09 pm
Norman Bates
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Jun 24, 2010 8:42 am
Posts: 2987
Location: Fax Vegas
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
But DR is bad isn't it????

Irony is often difficult to show, I'd much rather bin it off and play our reserves, I think that's why we have them but not too sure now. :wink:

Re: Next up Batley

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:14 pm
griff1998
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun May 17, 2009 10:14 pm
Posts: 4629
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
But DR is bad isn't it????


Correct. :thumb:
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!

Re: Next up Batley

Post Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:03 pm
Uptonfax

Joined: Wed Dec 07, 2016 10:03 pm
Posts: 4
Agree totally. Lets start having faith in reserve players otherwise we may as well bin it off like Featherstone and just go Dr route

Re: Next up Batley

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:49 pm
chazzerboy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2013 12:09 am
Posts: 158
Agree and have sympathy for Morgan Punchard's dad. We have a lad there who should of been given a opportunity at Batley. By playing a youngster from Salford it makes it look like RM has no faith in the reserve setup. What's the reward/incentive for Morgan to play well in the reserves? If we are going down DR route at least go for a side with enough fringe players of a Championship standard. Sheffield had 3 players from Leigh of genuine quality who have played championship. We had a young lad from Salford with little experience of championship.

Re: Next up Batley

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:38 pm
justthebasicfax
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm
Posts: 1314
Location: Halifax
I'm gonna defend RM here, he might have done the lad a favour by not playing him in atrocious conditions against a bigger better pack, on a notorious pitch. Make or break might have worked, but it also might have destroyed the lads confidence, throw him in another day, the pack were poor, he wouldn't have been able to do anything.
2 losses hasn't killed our season, but we need a win this weekend or were looking at a super unbeaten run to get us anywhere, and I don't think this crop have that in them, too many of them are going backwards.
P.s. its been sadly lacking, but well played Batley, after a poor opening week they nailed it.

Re: Next up Batley

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:44 pm
chazzerboy
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2013 12:09 am
Posts: 158
justthebasicfax wrote:
I'm gonna defend RM here, he might have done the lad a favour by not playing him in atrocious conditions against a bigger better pack, on a notorious pitch. Make or break might have worked, but it also might have destroyed the lads confidence, throw him in another day, the pack were poor, he wouldn't have been able to do anything.
2 losses hasn't killed our season, but we need a win this weekend or were looking at a super unbeaten run to get us anywhere, and I don't think this crop have that in them, too many of them are going backwards.
P.s. its been sadly lacking, but well played Batley, after a poor opening week they nailed it.


Destroyed lads confidence by not playing him and suggesting he is not good enough by picking a Salford player.

Re: Next up Batley

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:58 pm
justthebasicfax
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Sat Jun 20, 2009 6:00 pm
Posts: 1314
Location: Halifax
chazzerboy wrote:
Destroyed lads confidence by not playing him and suggesting he is not good enough by picking a Salford player.

Disagree, not getting picked or getting picked is part of sport, sometimes it doesn't feel fair, and sometimes the manager/coach gets it wrong, but he'll get his chance and when he does he'll be hungry im sure.
We needed some go forward, any hooker would have struggled behind our packs performance, lack of runners, poor lines, too flat and no options. Batley looked organised, our halves seemed like, well, you saw it, we had nothing to offer that any Amatuer side in Halifax couldn't have done. Morgan or no Morgan. He's not missed out there.
