At the moment it's Batley 12 v Fax 0,
Batley may be playing downhill in the first half.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 4:12 pm
Now Batley 18 v Fax 0.
cmon Fax.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 6:09 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
But DR is bad isn't it????
Irony is often difficult to show, I'd much rather bin it off and play our reserves, I think that's why we have them but not too sure now.
Sun Feb 12, 2017 9:14 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan wrote:
But DR is bad isn't it????
Correct.
Sheffield Eagles - Back to Back National Champions 2012 and 2013 !!
Sun Feb 12, 2017 10:03 pm
Agree totally. Lets start having faith in reserve players otherwise we may as well bin it off like Featherstone and just go Dr route
Mon Feb 13, 2017 6:49 pm
Agree and have sympathy for Morgan Punchard's dad. We have a lad there who should of been given a opportunity at Batley. By playing a youngster from Salford it makes it look like RM has no faith in the reserve setup. What's the reward/incentive for Morgan to play well in the reserves? If we are going down DR route at least go for a side with enough fringe players of a Championship standard. Sheffield had 3 players from Leigh of genuine quality who have played championship. We had a young lad from Salford with little experience of championship.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:38 pm
I'm gonna defend RM here, he might have done the lad a favour by not playing him in atrocious conditions against a bigger better pack, on a notorious pitch. Make or break might have worked, but it also might have destroyed the lads confidence, throw him in another day, the pack were poor, he wouldn't have been able to do anything.
2 losses hasn't killed our season, but we need a win this weekend or were looking at a super unbeaten run to get us anywhere, and I don't think this crop have that in them, too many of them are going backwards.
P.s. its been sadly lacking, but well played Batley, after a poor opening week they nailed it.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:44 pm
justthebasicfax wrote:
I'm gonna defend RM here, he might have done the lad a favour by not playing him in atrocious conditions against a bigger better pack, on a notorious pitch. Make or break might have worked, but it also might have destroyed the lads confidence, throw him in another day, the pack were poor, he wouldn't have been able to do anything.
2 losses hasn't killed our season, but we need a win this weekend or were looking at a super unbeaten run to get us anywhere, and I don't think this crop have that in them, too many of them are going backwards.
P.s. its been sadly lacking, but well played Batley, after a poor opening week they nailed it.
Destroyed lads confidence by not playing him and suggesting he is not good enough by picking a Salford player.
Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:58 pm
chazzerboy wrote:
Destroyed lads confidence by not playing him and suggesting he is not good enough by picking a Salford player.
Disagree, not getting picked or getting picked is part of sport, sometimes it doesn't feel fair, and sometimes the manager/coach gets it wrong, but he'll get his chance and when he does he'll be hungry im sure.
We needed some go forward, any hooker would have struggled behind our packs performance, lack of runners, poor lines, too flat and no options. Batley looked organised, our halves seemed like, well, you saw it, we had nothing to offer that any Amatuer side in Halifax couldn't have done. Morgan or no Morgan. He's not missed out there.
