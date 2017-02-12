I'm gonna defend RM here, he might have done the lad a favour by not playing him in atrocious conditions against a bigger better pack, on a notorious pitch. Make or break might have worked, but it also might have destroyed the lads confidence, throw him in another day, the pack were poor, he wouldn't have been able to do anything.

2 losses hasn't killed our season, but we need a win this weekend or were looking at a super unbeaten run to get us anywhere, and I don't think this crop have that in them, too many of them are going backwards.

P.s. its been sadly lacking, but well played Batley, after a poor opening week they nailed it.