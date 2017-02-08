WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Next up Batley

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Next up Batley

 
Post a reply

Next up Batley

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:07 am
hooligan27 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 213
Referee: C Kendall

Score predictions

Batley12 Halifax 28

Batley struggled with Dewsbury pre season who then got hammered by Rochdale
Batley got hammered by new boys Toulouse.

I can not see Batley been a force this season. If we can win this and Sheffield next week its 4 points we did not pick up last year.

UP THE FAX :D :D

Re: Next up Batley

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:14 am
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2152
Admirable optimism.Despite our second half performance on Sunday i still see this season as a struggle.Fear the Batley backlash here.
Batley 26 Halifax 8

Re: Next up Batley

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:21 am
hooligan27 Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Aug 19, 2015 3:12 pm
Posts: 213
mr t hall wrote:
Admirable optimism.Despite our second half performance on Sunday i still see this season as a struggle.Fear the Batley backlash here.
Batley 26 Halifax 8



1st hull kr
2nd London
3rd fev
4th fax

I can not see It any other way :D :D :D :D

Re: Next up Batley

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:05 pm
chazzerboy Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Sun Sep 22, 2013 12:09 am
Posts: 155
Batley on home ground tough to beat. Forward battle and good kicking game needed. To be fair our forwards looked good against Featherstone. Maybe ask Salford for a hooker and a Centre (is Welham available). Going for a score of Batley 26 Fax 18.

Re: Next up Batley

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:32 pm
mr t hall Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Nov 08, 2005 12:47 pm
Posts: 2152
chazzerboy wrote:
Batley on home ground tough to beat. Forward battle and good kicking game needed. To be fair our forwards looked good against Featherstone. Maybe ask Salford for a hooker and a Centre (is Welham available). Going for a score of Batley 26 Fax 18.

Ben Kaye has a 50/50 chance of making Sunday,surprisingly.

Re: Next up Batley

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:34 pm
faxcar Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2320
Heart wants a Fax win.
Head can't decide.
Batley are tough especially on their own patch and will want to bounce back after the weekend.
Fax can build on the second half display against Fev but without a specialist full back and possibly a 9 and maybe Heaton out might be a bit too much disruption.
Batley just to edge it by 8.

Re: Next up Batley

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:40 pm
Rotherham Fev Fan Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Jun 17, 2002 4:59 am
Posts: 3725
Location: Rawmarsh, Rotherham
One of this match up is likely to be 0-2 suits me down to the ground.
Should fev win.... and I take nowt for granted, it puts us 4 clear of one of our main rivals which is already meaningful...
Batley v fax I can't separate. I wait for developments on this fixture with far more anticipation that owt that's happening in SL....
Cracking league now is this.... I just wish we could get a few more to watch it. Sunday was a cracking game
She carries on through it all......
She's a Waterfall

Re: Next up Batley

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:49 pm
faxcar Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 26, 2010 1:26 pm
Posts: 2320
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hDVBXOGtJGA
Toulouse v Batley highlights.

Re: Next up Batley

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:09 pm
harry1 User avatar
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Wed Oct 26, 2005 7:58 am
Posts: 1458
Location: Going downhill, fast!
Batley will be a different side at home - Toulouse made them look slow and well off the pace - will be close
Waddy-Fax wrote:I bloody love this game, anyone else sat at their desk getting wound up and angry reading all this, the same way you feel after you've watched Rocky and wanna do push ups and sh/t?

Re: Next up Batley

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:42 pm
charlie caroli User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Tue Jun 07, 2005 7:34 am
Posts: 11054
Location: blackpool tower circus
harry1 wrote:
Batley will be a different side at home - Toulouse made them look slow and well off the pace - will be close

I agree Harry, Tolouse at home are a very good side, it will not matter to Batley what happened last week , they are a different team at the Mount, I was impressed with Fax last Sunday but feel The Dogs will have to much bite for Fax, a score of Batley 26 v Fax 16.Charlie knows. :thumb:

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: 4everfax, dazednconfused, Dbvada, faxcar, Halifax1989, Rotherham Fev Fan, thefaxfanman and 133 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,515,7201,70575,7404,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  