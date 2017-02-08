Referee: C Kendall
Score predictions
Batley12 Halifax 28
Batley struggled with Dewsbury pre season who then got hammered by Rochdale
Batley got hammered by new boys Toulouse.
I can not see Batley been a force this season. If we can win this and Sheffield next week its 4 points we did not pick up last year.
UP THE FAX
Score predictions
Batley12 Halifax 28
Batley struggled with Dewsbury pre season who then got hammered by Rochdale
Batley got hammered by new boys Toulouse.
I can not see Batley been a force this season. If we can win this and Sheffield next week its 4 points we did not pick up last year.
UP THE FAX