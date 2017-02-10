Blotto wrote:
Watching it at x2 speed almost like watching NRL
Also the PTB is much much better at this speed
Above the 20 mtrs the defence wasn't too bad, but a bit religious close to the goal line, attack was o/k and I could see why Leon was giving the Team some stick at times and in these circumstances the right thing to do!
Also the PTB is much much better at this speed
Above the 20 mtrs the defence wasn't too bad, but a bit religious close to the goal line, attack was o/k and I could see why Leon was giving the Team some stick at times and in these circumstances the right thing to do!
Not many individual errors I thought. It was all defensive system errors, which should be fixable with training time. Basically we looked like a team who hadn't trained or played together much.....