|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26038
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
HamsterChops wrote:
In all honesty, I don't know how anyone manages to rank Rohan either way on coaching ability based on his time at Bradford. I won't say he was good, because not a lot happened. Similarly I won't say he was rubbish, as he was lumped with a lot of poor players and attitudes and never got chance to bring in his own people or coach a full season, save for a few hasty additions to the squad last season.
The way he stuck by and still worked with a positive attitude after the admin is a credit to him as a bloke, and you feel for the way he hasn't got something from that. But actually judging his ability as a coach from his time at Bradford to me is totally impossible to do.
I agree 100%. Shame we never got to see how good he was (or not).
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 4:45 pm
|
Joined: Mon Jun 25, 2012 6:11 pm
Posts: 559
Location: BARNSLEY
|
[quote="Bullseye"]I agree 100%. Shame we never got to see how good he was (or not).[/quote]
I agree with both of you. It's not that I believed Rohan would automatically be a good coach- he just gave me that feeling that he knew what he was doing , understanding not only the game but how to manage people. I was pretty confident that with a full pre season and his own selection of players, he had a better than even chance of making a significant mark.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:19 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9084
Location: Bradbados
|
bowlingboy wrote:
Watching the KR game now our forwards need beefing up 2 props have to be on Tooveys shopping list.
I think, that as said before, the missing numbers in the squad list suggest some people are already in the frame. Have to agree we need them as soon as.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 5:40 pm
|
Joined: Sat Feb 06, 2016 3:02 pm
Posts: 69
|
Phoenix looks a very talented and handy player but I fear the contrast of playing in the Dubai 7's on a dry wide pitch against just 7 players in nice dry weather conditions may come as a reality shock when playing up the slope at Batley in winter against 13 players with 6 battle hardened forwards waiting to knock this "little cocky buggers" head off may be too much to handle. I really hope I'm wrong and he goes on to be the legend that Robbie became but I have my reservations.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 10:43 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2059
Location: No longer Bradford
|
bowlingboy wrote:
Watching the KR game now our forwards need beefing up 2 props have to be on Tooveys shopping list.
Out of interest, where did you watch the game? Bulls TV no longer exists as far as I know? I couldn't attend due to circumstances totally out of my control so would quite like the opportunity to see the match.
|
|
Thu Feb 09, 2017 11:11 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 31, 2005 10:51 pm
Posts: 2960
Location: Bradford
|
HamsterChops wrote:
Out of interest, where did you watch the game? Bulls TV no longer exists as far as I know? I couldn't attend due to circumstances totally out of my control so would quite like the opportunity to see the match.
Just search for Hull KR vs Bulls on YouTube.
I watched most of it just now!
|
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:30 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3710
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
Just search for Hull KR vs Bulls on YouTube.
I watched most of it just now!
Watching it at x2 speed almost like watching NRL
Also the PTB is much much better at this speed
|
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!
If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/
Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 6:47 am
|
Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3710
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
|
Watching it at x2 speed almost like watching NRL
Also the PTB is much much better at this speed
Above the 20 mtrs the defence wasn't too bad, but a bit religious close to the goal line, attack was o/k and I could see why Leon was giving the Team some stick at times and in these circumstances the right thing to do!
|
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!
If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/
Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:02 am
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 14810
Location: Olicana - Home of 'Vark Slayer
|
Bullseye wrote:
I agree 100%. Shame we never got to see how good he was (or not).
Someone at the club told me Cas are signing him now he is a free agent. Just because they can.
|
Melania, blink twice if you need help.
|
Fri Feb 10, 2017 8:43 am
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2059
Location: No longer Bradford
|
paulwalker71 wrote:
Just search for Hull KR vs Bulls on YouTube.
I watched most of it just now!
Excellent, thank you. I never realised stuff like this ended up on YouTube. This modern technology eh?
Will have a watch of that this evening before the Cas/Leigh game I think.
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: beefy1, Bets'y Bulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, Bystander, daveyz999, debaser, dr_noangel, EW for PM, HamsterChops, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, Nelson, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, redeverready, roofaldo2, rossybull, Scarey71, SCONE, Steel City Bull, tigertot, weighman and 267 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|