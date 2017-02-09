HamsterChops wrote:

In all honesty, I don't know how anyone manages to rank Rohan either way on coaching ability based on his time at Bradford. I won't say he was good, because not a lot happened. Similarly I won't say he was rubbish, as he was lumped with a lot of poor players and attitudes and never got chance to bring in his own people or coach a full season, save for a few hasty additions to the squad last season.



The way he stuck by and still worked with a positive attitude after the admin is a credit to him as a bloke, and you feel for the way he hasn't got something from that. But actually judging his ability as a coach from his time at Bradford to me is totally impossible to do.