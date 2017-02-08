Bulliac wrote: Whilst there is some truth to that, I think the biggest disappointment is that the latest set back and admin came just when we seemed to be getting over the on-field problems that had beset previous seasons and had the makings of a good side, under a good coach.



On-field, we're basically back two seasons and with a poorer team - though I suspect Toovey is a better coach than Jimmy was, and hopefully the owners will have a better handle on the finances. Though that last bit won't be that difficult to achieve... I think any real optimism must be for the longer term though, unless some forwards can be unearthed relatively quickly.

IMHO the squad last year should have performed a lot better than it did.Rohan didn't really do anything to hint he was a great coach, a nice guy a good publicist and related to the best thing that ever happened to Bradford Bulls but not the Messiah as some people seem to think.We are already seeing a lot more blood and guts from the team than we have since long before relegation.Toovey a few quality additions and I think we will all be well on board the Bulls train again.We will start to see a turn in a couple of months, but I agree it will be 2 or 3 seasons before we are firing.Anything before that and survival this year is a big bonus!