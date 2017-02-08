Watched a few videos of him. Looks an exciting prospect. I trust Graham Lowe and Geoff Toovey to recruit players that will suit our budget but add plenty to the team and suit the division. We saw what a field day the likes of Moss and Chisholm had against some of the Championship teams last year and this guys looks like he could have the same impact attack wise.
He reminds me a bit of Ryan Brierley in terms of his build and speed. I imagine he'll be one of those players that if he gets through a gap he wont be caught. His step looks great too.
He is on Twitter and replied to someone saying he'll be here in a couple of weeks.
