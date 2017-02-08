martinwildbull wrote: where have you been the last few years? this is usual start to the season. No props,half backs that need to prove themselves etc., so look on the bright side: at least we haven't got the usual 15 back rowers that have to be played at full back wing hooker prop half back.

Whilst there is some truth to that, I think the biggest disappointment is that the latest set back and admin came just when we seemed to be getting over the on-field problems that had beset previous seasons and had the makings of a good side, under a good coach.On-field, we're basically back two seasons and with a poorer team - though I suspect Toovey is a better coach than Jimmy was, and hopefully the owners will have a better handle on the finances. Though that last bit won't bedifficult to achieve... I think any real optimism must be for the longer term though, unless some forwards can be unearthed relatively quickly.