Stockwell & Smales wrote:
Two questions: When will he be here and does he count on our overseas quota being Samoan?

would imagine it will take few weeks to get a visa. He won't count on overseas quota but will count on non-federation trained one.

Stockwell & Smales wrote:
Two questions: When will he be here and does he count on our overseas quota being Samoan?


Well, he's definitely not fed trained though he is our first 'import, but I can't see us getting anywhere near the limits on either list, tbh. My only real thought is about his visa and how long that might take to come through.
I suppose it's possible they had him lined up right from point of takeover and applied for a visa then and just waited to make announcement. If that were case he might be getting it around now.

I hope this guy goes well but don't we need, fit, used to conditions, ready to go now, hardened, experienced forwards who know either championship or super league that can help us win the proverbial 4 pointer on Sunday against Rochdale? This guy is exactly the opposite on all counts

Bets'y Bulls wrote:
I hope this guy goes well but don't we need, fit, used to conditions, ready to go now, hardened, experienced forwards who know either championship or super league that can help us win the proverbial 4 pointer on Sunday against Rochdale? This guy is exactly the opposite on all counts


I think he is probably fit....
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
I hope this guy goes well but don't we need, fit, used to conditions, ready to go now, hardened, experienced forwards who know either championship or super league that can help us win the proverbial 4 pointer on Sunday against Rochdale? This guy is exactly the opposite on all counts


Unfortunately those players will he all signed up at different clubs now.

I'm presuming and still hoping that us leaving 10 12 and 13 shirts free that we have players sorted for these positions but maybe waiting on their visas being accepted.

Bull Mania wrote:
Unfortunately those players will he all signed up at different clubs now.

I'm presuming and still hoping that us leaving 10 12 and 13 shirts free that we have players sorted for these positions but maybe waiting on their visas being accepted.

I bloody hope so because if not we are in the crap

RickyF1 wrote:
I bloody hope so because if not we are in the crap

where have you been the last few years? this is usual start to the season. No props,half backs that need to prove themselves etc., so look on the bright side: at least we haven't got the usual 15 back rowers that have to be played at full back wing hooker prop half back.

Recovering from an injury apparently
