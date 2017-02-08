|
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9009
Location: bradford
|
Stockwell & Smales wrote:
Two questions: When will he be here and does he count on our overseas quota being Samoan?
would imagine it will take few weeks to get a visa. He won't count on overseas quota but will count on non-federation trained one.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:26 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9077
Location: Bradbados
|
Stockwell & Smales wrote:
Two questions: When will he be here and does he count on our overseas quota being Samoan?
Well, he's definitely not fed trained though he is our first 'import, but I can't see us getting anywhere near the limits on either list, tbh. My only real thought is about his visa and how long that might take to come through.
|
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain
Build Bridges NOT Walls
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 5:29 pm
|
mat
Silver RLFANS Member
Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9009
Location: bradford
|
I suppose it's possible they had him lined up right from point of takeover and applied for a visa then and just waited to make announcement. If that were case he might be getting it around now.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 6:53 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1352
Location: Mirfield
|
I hope this guy goes well but don't we need, fit, used to conditions, ready to go now, hardened, experienced forwards who know either championship or super league that can help us win the proverbial 4 pointer on Sunday against Rochdale? This guy is exactly the opposite on all counts
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 6:56 pm
|
Joined: Fri Mar 11, 2005 3:54 pm
Posts: 9599
Location: Here
|
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
I hope this guy goes well but don't we need, fit, used to conditions, ready to go now, hardened, experienced forwards who know either championship or super league that can help us win the proverbial 4 pointer on Sunday against Rochdale? This guy is exactly the opposite on all counts
I think he is probably fit....
|
(and I feel fine)
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:19 pm
|
Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4269
|
Bets'y Bulls wrote:
I hope this guy goes well but don't we need, fit, used to conditions, ready to go now, hardened, experienced forwards who know either championship or super league that can help us win the proverbial 4 pointer on Sunday against Rochdale? This guy is exactly the opposite on all counts
Unfortunately those players will he all signed up at different clubs now.
I'm presuming and still hoping that us leaving 10 12 and 13 shirts free that we have players sorted for these positions but maybe waiting on their visas being accepted.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:22 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 830
Location: Waiting
|
Bull Mania wrote:
Unfortunately those players will he all signed up at different clubs now.
I'm presuming and still hoping that us leaving 10 12 and 13 shirts free that we have players sorted for these positions but maybe waiting on their visas being accepted.
I bloody hope so because if not we are in the crap
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:32 pm
|
Joined: Wed Jan 19, 2011 2:27 pm
Posts: 1563
|
RickyF1 wrote:
I bloody hope so because if not we are in the crap
where have you been the last few years? this is usual start to the season. No props,half backs that need to prove themselves etc., so look on the bright side: at least we haven't got the usual 15 back rowers that have to be played at full back wing hooker prop half back.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:32 pm
|
Joined: Sat Nov 28, 2009 10:00 am
Posts: 1352
Location: Mirfield
|
Recovering from an injury apparently
|
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bets'y Bulls, BradfordJets, Bull Mania, Bullsmad, colgre, daveyz999, dddooommm, djhudds, dr_noangel, DrFeelgood, Godiswithers, HamsterChops, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, MDF3, redeverready, riccado, RickyF1, roger daly, rossybull, Scarey71, Spannerz, Tricky2309, twonk, zapperbull and 366 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|