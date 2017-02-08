WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Board index Kingstone Press Championship Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

 
Post a reply

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:09 am
bowlingboy Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 437
I was worried he wasn't a league player but just read somewhere he came through NZ warriors youth system,
in which case he'll do for me..

Edit

Wikipidea

"Cup.[2] He made his debut for Samoa's sevens team at the 2015 Dubai Sevens.[3] Hunapo-Nofoa made the Warriors development squad after high school"

So he is a League player of sorts.. Looks very quick.

Can we have some tough Championship forwards to lay the platform now????

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:20 am
Duckman User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Dec 07, 2006 9:38 pm
Posts: 3774
Location: Waiting for an announcment...
Interesting. Good to get somebody on board on a proper contract, and I'm guessing its these kind of slightly left field options which are the best gambles/value options available to us.

I'd still like to see Campbell given a run at 1 first, injuries permitting, and Thomas did well last week.

Forwards next please.

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:44 am
Blotto User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Mar 05, 2005 11:16 pm
Posts: 3708
Location: 2.5 hrs North of Newcastle. 8 hrs South of Brisbane
He'll be very good in attack but wanting in defence, the Bulls have had a few of those over the years
The phrase politically correct is in itself politcally incorrect so should be rephrased politically stupid!

If you like old type radio comedy/ dramas etc listen to http://pumpkinfm.com/


Statistically speaking you have a better chance of getting dead the older you get!

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:04 pm
iseeyoujerryjerry Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Thu Jan 19, 2017 1:25 pm
Posts: 5
I'm going to assume that Toovey and Lowe know what they're doing when they sign untapped talent. He certainly looks a handful in attack but it would be interesting to see he is covering defence.

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:07 pm
madasmcmadammcmad2 Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Mon Jan 25, 2010 10:11 am
Posts: 362
On attack he reminds me of a young Robbie Paul.Hope he turns out as good.I wish him all the best.
The more he talked of his honour,the faster we counted our spoons.

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:16 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26031
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
On the plus side he's got a great sidestep and good pace.

On the minus side he looks a bit of a titch and those games were 7s where there is tons of space.

Would prefer we signed some tough forwards.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:21 pm
Bullseye User avatar
100% League Network
100% League Network

Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26031
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
http://www.samoaobserver.ws/en/01_04_20 ... t-star.htm
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:08 pm
Anita Madigan Stevo's Armpit

Joined: Fri Jul 22, 2016 4:01 pm
Posts: 16
When I first read the headline I thought it said 7 players! What a name this guy has
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, ATS1, Bendybulls, bitterundtwistedbull, bowlingboy, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullseye, ColD, Creedy Bull, Dannyboywt, debaser, Drust, fifty50, Fr13daY, GazzaBull, HamsterChops, Highlander, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, martinwildbull, Nothus, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, pie.warrior, riccado, roofaldo2, rossybull, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, Steel City Bull, Stockwell & Smales, thepimp007, Toga, vbfg and 361 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,515,6431,59375,7404,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  