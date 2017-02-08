I was worried he wasn't a league player but just read somewhere he came through NZ warriors youth system,

in which case he'll do for me..



Edit



Wikipidea



"Cup.[2] He made his debut for Samoa's sevens team at the 2015 Dubai Sevens.[3] Hunapo-Nofoa made the Warriors development squad after high school"



So he is a League player of sorts.. Looks very quick.



Can we have some tough Championship forwards to lay the platform now????