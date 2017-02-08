|
I was worried he wasn't a league player but just read somewhere he came through NZ warriors youth system,
in which case he'll do for me..
Wikipidea
"Cup.[2] He made his debut for Samoa's sevens team at the 2015 Dubai Sevens.[3] Hunapo-Nofoa made the Warriors development squad after high school"
So he is a League player of sorts.. Looks very quick.
Can we have some tough Championship forwards to lay the platform now????
Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:20 am
Interesting. Good to get somebody on board on a proper contract, and I'm guessing its these kind of slightly left field options which are the best gambles/value options available to us.
I'd still like to see Campbell given a run at 1 first, injuries permitting, and Thomas did well last week.
Forwards next please.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:44 am
He'll be very good in attack but wanting in defence, the Bulls have had a few of those over the years
Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:04 pm
I'm going to assume that Toovey and Lowe know what they're doing when they sign untapped talent. He certainly looks a handful in attack but it would be interesting to see he is covering defence.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:07 pm
On attack he reminds me of a young Robbie Paul.Hope he turns out as good.I wish him all the best.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:16 pm
On the plus side he's got a great sidestep and good pace.
On the minus side he looks a bit of a titch and those games were 7s where there is tons of space.
Would prefer we signed some tough forwards.
