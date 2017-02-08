WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:43 am
Bull Mania



Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4268
BRADFORD Bulls are delighted to announce their capture of young Samoan Sevens star, Phoenix Hunapo-Nofoa on a one year contract with the option to extend for two more.


Phoenix has been a shining light on the international stage for the Samoa Sevens side, as well as featuring for the New Zealand touch football squad.


Hunapo-Nofoa is the perfect utility player, as he can play in the halves or feature at full back, where he is renowned for his blistering pace, and agility.


Co-Chairman, Graham Lowe comment on the signature of the talented utility back: "Phoenix will quickly become a favorite of our fans.


“His instinctive attacking and running style will be very exciting to watch. He's been a great player for Samoa on the World Rugby Sevens circuit."


"We have managed to sign him despite a great deal of interest from several NRL clubs."


"He is very excited about being coached by Geoff Toovey and I know Geoff is the type of coach who will get the very best out of him"


"He will prove to be a tremendous asset to our team"

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:45 am
Sensei-Bull


Joined: Fri Sep 03, 2010 6:52 am
Posts: 888
Has he ever tackled anybody?

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:46 am
Nothus



Joined: Fri Mar 04, 2005 10:27 pm
Posts: 4075
Location: Bradford
Aah, so that explains the hashtag that the Bulls included in yesterday's tweet.

Welcome aboard Phoenix! That is one hell of a name he's got there.

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:46 am
Bull Mania



Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4268
Certainly got a wicked side step!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wacaCe6ailQ

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:51 am
Alan


Joined: Tue Oct 15, 2002 5:39 am
Posts: 9135
Location: Deep in Leytherland
Nothus wrote:
Aah, so that explains the hashtag that the Bulls included in yesterday's tweet.

Welcome aboard Phoenix! That is one hell of a name he's got there.


Definitely a 'big name' signing! :wink:

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:53 am
bowlingboy


Joined: Wed Jun 03, 2015 8:56 am
Posts: 437
When does he get here?
also are we getting some forwards in this week??

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:59 am
Bull Mania



Joined: Wed May 25, 2011 8:47 am
Posts: 4268
bowlingboy wrote:
When does he get here?
also are we getting some forwards in this week??


I would imagine this guy will get the vacant 1 shirt. As 10, 12 & 13 are also vacant, i hope and would suggest we have player sin mind for those positions

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:01 am
Bulliac



Joined: Fri Mar 01, 2002 2:12 pm
Posts: 9076
Location: Bradbados
If he's half as good as the write up he'll go OK. Sounds like a probable replacement for Kieren Moss - he's got a hard act to follow, but we'll all wish him well.
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:04 am
mat


Joined: Wed Jun 22, 2005 7:07 pm
Posts: 9006
Location: bradford
Interesting. Sounds like he might be someone they had earmarked for a while and might explain why they didn't offer Chisholm a deal and left 1 shirt vacant. Next priority has to be some experienced forwards surely?

Re: Bulls sign Samoan sevens player

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:09 am
SCONE

Joined: Mon Apr 04, 2016 9:12 am
Posts: 73
Anybody remember saying, Jimmy, we need a 7?

Graham, we need some weight in the pack...
