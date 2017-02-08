BRADFORD Bulls are delighted to announce their capture of young Samoan Sevens star, Phoenix Hunapo-Nofoa on a one year contract with the option to extend for two more.





Phoenix has been a shining light on the international stage for the Samoa Sevens side, as well as featuring for the New Zealand touch football squad.





Hunapo-Nofoa is the perfect utility player, as he can play in the halves or feature at full back, where he is renowned for his blistering pace, and agility.





Co-Chairman, Graham Lowe comment on the signature of the talented utility back: "Phoenix will quickly become a favorite of our fans.





“His instinctive attacking and running style will be very exciting to watch. He's been a great player for Samoa on the World Rugby Sevens circuit."





"We have managed to sign him despite a great deal of interest from several NRL clubs."





"He is very excited about being coached by Geoff Toovey and I know Geoff is the type of coach who will get the very best out of him"





"He will prove to be a tremendous asset to our team"