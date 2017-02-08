They give you em over the counter there and then, even if it's for the stand. For the stand, they literally write down your seat number onto the back of the card with a pen.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: ATS1, barham red, beefy1, Blotto, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bulliac, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Creedy Bull, dr_noangel, Drust, Duckman, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, GazzaBull, HamsterChops, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, kapow, LU2, Nothus, Pumpetypump, riccado, rugbyreddog, Scarey71, SCONE, Stockwell & Smales, tackler thommo, The Writer, tikkabull, vbfg and 399 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|