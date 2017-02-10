Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax Batley by 6
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets Rochdale by 8
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions Rams by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham Roughyeds Fev by 16
London Broncos vs Hull KR London by 4
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 10
BONUS: What will be the crowd at Odsal on Sunday? 3486
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bystander, EW for PM, Fr13daY, HiramC, jockabull, kapow, le penguin, Peregrine, rebelrobin, RickyF1, roofaldo2, tackler thommo, Yahoo [Bot] and 235 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|