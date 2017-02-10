Batley by 12
Bulls by 30
Swinton by 6
Fev by 20
Broncos by 6
Toulouse by 2
Bonus: 3800
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Anita Madigan, beefy1, Bendybulls, bowlingboy, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullnorthern, Bullsmad, childofthenorthern, Cookie, daveyz999, DrFeelgood, feebleweasel, Fr13daY, Godiswithers, Google [Bot], HamsterChops, HiramC, iseeyoujerryjerry, josefw, jumbercules, king benny, martinwildbull, Old_Northern, paulwalker71, RickyF1, roofaldo2, Scarey71, Stockwell & Smales, twonk, vbfg and 306 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|