Batley Bulldogs v Halifax Fax by 4 Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets Bulls by 10 Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions Rams by 8 Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham Roughyeds Fev by 16 London Broncos vs Hull KR KR by 10 Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 2 Bonus: Optimistically, 4023

"If you don't believe you can do something, you have no chance at all" - Arsene Wenger