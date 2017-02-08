Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax ........................ Halifax by 6
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale ...................... Bulls by 4
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton .................... Swinton by 6
Featherstone vs Oldham ........................... Fev by 14
London Broncos vs Hull KR ...................... HKR by 18
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique .. Toulouse by 10
BONUS: What will be the crowd at Odsal on Sunday?.....3,950
