Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:51 pm
Strong-running second rower
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax ........................ Halifax by 6
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale ...................... Bulls by 4
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton .................... Swinton by 6
Featherstone vs Oldham ........................... Fev by 14
London Broncos vs Hull KR ...................... HKR by 18
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique .. Toulouse by 10

BONUS: What will be the crowd at Odsal on Sunday?.....3,950

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 2

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:57 pm
100% League Network
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax - Halifax by 14
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets - Bulls by 6
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions - Swinton by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham - Fev by 16
London Broncos vs Hull KR - HKR by 12
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 4

Bonus: 4600

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 2

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:06 pm
Free-scoring winger
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax = Halifax by 4
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets = Rochdale by 1
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions = Swinton by 6
Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham Roughyeds = Fev by 14
London Broncos vs Hull KR = KR by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique = Toulouse by 12

BONUS: What will be the crowd at Odsal on Sunday? = 2,421

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 2

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:43 pm
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax - Halifax by 18
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets - Rochdale by 30
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions - Swinton by 28
Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham - Fev by 24
London Broncos vs Hull KR - HKR by 6
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 26

Bonus: 3800

Re: 2017 Predictions League: Week 2

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 2:11 pm
Strong-running second rower
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax - Batley by 2
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets - Bulls by 6
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions - Swinton by 12
Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham - Fev-erly Hills by 12
London Broncos vs Hull KR - Ull Kingsten reurvers by 24
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique - Eagles by 10

Bonus: 3989
