Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax ........................ Halifax by 6

Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale ...................... Bulls by 4

Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton .................... Swinton by 6

Featherstone vs Oldham ........................... Fev by 14

London Broncos vs Hull KR ...................... HKR by 18

Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique .. Toulouse by 10



BONUS: What will be the crowd at Odsal on Sunday?..... 3,950