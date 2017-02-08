OK guys. Here we go with week 2.



Predict the margins for this weeks fixtures and answer the bonus question



Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax

Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets

Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions

Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham Roughyeds

London Broncos vs Hull KR

Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique



BONUS: What will be the crowd at Odsal on Sunday?



(Everyone getting the crowd within plus or minus 100 people will score 5 bonus points)



You can join this week even if you didn't enter last week! Entries for this week by noon on Sunday please.