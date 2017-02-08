OK guys. Here we go with week 2.
Predict the margins for this weeks fixtures and answer the bonus question
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions
Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham Roughyeds
London Broncos vs Hull KR
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique
BONUS: What will be the crowd at Odsal on Sunday?
(Everyone getting the crowd within plus or minus 100 people will score 5 bonus points)
You can join this week even if you didn't enter last week! Entries for this week by noon on Sunday please.
Predict the margins for this weeks fixtures and answer the bonus question
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions
Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham Roughyeds
London Broncos vs Hull KR
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique
BONUS: What will be the crowd at Odsal on Sunday?
(Everyone getting the crowd within plus or minus 100 people will score 5 bonus points)
You can join this week even if you didn't enter last week! Entries for this week by noon on Sunday please.