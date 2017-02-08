|
OK guys. Here we go with week 2.
Predict the margins for this weeks fixtures and answer the bonus question
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions
Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham Roughyeds
London Broncos vs Hull KR
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique
BONUS: What will be the crowd at Odsal on Sunday?
(Everyone getting the crowd within plus or minus 100 people will score 5 bonus points)
You can join this week even if you didn't enter last week! Entries for this week by noon on Sunday please.
Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:08 am
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax Halifax by 6
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets Rochdale by 12
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions Swinton by 4
Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham Roughyeds Fev by 22
London Broncos vs Hull KR Hull Kr by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 14
Bonus: 3864
Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:18 am
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax Batley by 8
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets Bulls by 10
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions Dewsbury 4
Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham Roughyeds Fev by 12
London Broncos vs Hull KR HKR by 16
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique Toulouse by 24
BONUS: 4010
Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:24 am
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax - Halifax by 8
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets - Bulls by 1
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions - Swinton by 6
Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham - Roughyeds
London Broncos vs Hull KR - KR by 10
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 14
Bonus: 2986
Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:02 am
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax – Batley by 2
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets – Hornets by 6
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions - Swinton by 8
Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham – Fev by 10
London Broncos vs Hull KR - KR by 16
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 8
Bonus: 3437
Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:13 am
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax .................... Halifax by 8
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale .................. Bulls by 6
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton ................ Swinton by 18
Featherstone vs Oldham ..................... Fev by 12
London Broncos vs Hull KR .................. HKR by 8
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique .. Toulouse by 32
BONUS: What will be the crowd at Odsal on Sunday?
2,900
Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:20 am
Batley Bulldogs vs Halifax - Batley by 4
Bradford Bulls vs Rochdale Hornets - Bulls by 2
Dewsbury Rams vs Swinton Lions - Dewsbury by 4
Featherstone Rovers vs Oldham - Fev by 12
London Broncos vs Hull KR - HKR by 4
Sheffield Eagles vs Toulouse Olympique - Toulouse by 4
Bonus: 4176
