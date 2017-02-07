3pm this Sunday sees the launch of a new website dedicated to preserving the history of rugby league in Warrington.The initial launch will see an overview of the history of rugby league in Warrington, with a specific focus on the pre-Northern Union days that should be fascinating reading for anyone interested in the history of the game.There will also be some never before published images of memorabilia related to Warrington.This is the start of what should become a great resource for anyone who wants to know more about our club, with future developments planned to include a complete record of all Warrington games, player records and programme images from over 3,000 games.Please check it out, and use the 'contact us' page to get in touch with any feedback, or ideas about what you would like to see.