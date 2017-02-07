atomic wrote: If Riddy is selected,then the DR is worthless in the context it was set up for.Reynolds,Thompson and Foster will play at Sheffield,unless we have major injury problems.Players coming back from injury should follow the context of the dual reg,not just walk back into the team.

My own personal opinion is you have hit the nail right on the head.I think that only fringe players will play for Sheffield, can you see Riddy, Pelister, Stewart, Maria or Hampshire ever playing for them.I could be totaly off the mark here and they all could turn up and play one day.That is the thing with DR it has to suit both teams.Serious question - take it you are in favour with DR.Myself - I am notThere will always be different opinions on this topic.Bit like Bexit, Tory or Labour, Lobby or Lobby with brown sauceRegards