Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:56 pm
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2760
Zulu01 wrote:
Dont think you got the point there!

I was refering to us as fans, some agree some dont.

We are all aware that there is a DR agreement in place with Sheffield, if Jukesy didnt use it to its full potential then thats his call maybe there is a reason, who knows?

We can only speculate, we are not armed with the facts, only the coaching staff know.


Then probably better to see what the team selection is tomorrow..Let fiction become fact.We'll all see tomoz.
Image

Re: James Clare

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:05 am
Zulu01
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 118
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
atomic wrote:
Then probably better to see what the team selection is tomorrow..Let fiction become fact.We'll all see tomoz.



???
'aequo pede propera'

Re: James Clare

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:31 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2760
Zulu01 wrote:
???


If Riddy is selected,then the DR is worthless in the context it was set up for.Reynolds,Thompson and Foster will play at Sheffield,unless we have major injury problems.Players coming back from injury should follow the context of the dual reg,not just walk back into the team.
Image

Re: James Clare

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 12:44 am
Zulu01
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 118
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
atomic wrote:
If Riddy is selected,then the DR is worthless in the context it was set up for.Reynolds,Thompson and Foster will play at Sheffield,unless we have major injury problems.Players coming back from injury should follow the context of the dual reg,not just walk back into the team.


My own personal opinion is you have hit the nail right on the head.

I think that only fringe players will play for Sheffield, can you see Riddy, Pelister, Stewart, Maria or Hampshire ever playing for them.

I could be totaly off the mark here and they all could turn up and play one day.

That is the thing with DR it has to suit both teams.

Serious question - take it you are in favour with DR.

Myself - I am not

There will always be different opinions on this topic.

Bit like Bexit, Tory or Labour, Lobby or Lobby with brown sauce

Regards
'aequo pede propera'

Re: James Clare

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:25 am
atomic
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2760
Zulu01 wrote:
My own personal opinion is you have hit the nail right on the head.

I think that only fringe players will play for Sheffield, can you see Riddy, Pelister, Stewart, Maria or Hampshire ever playing for them.

I could be totaly off the mark here and they all could turn up and play one day.

That is the thing with DR it has to suit both teams.

Serious question - take it you are in favour with DR.

Myself - I am not

There will always be different opinions on this topic.

Bit like Bexit, Tory or Labour, Lobby or Lobby with brown sauce

Regards


I've never been in favour of DR.Seeing we are now in SL with no reserve/academy structure leaves us little choice but to support it.If the point was to create three players, playing,instead of sat in the stands then DR as worked already..Well done.

Edit: Lineham did alright at Rochdale last season..Did he have a choice..lol
Last edited by atomic on Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:33 am, edited 1 time in total.
Image

Re: James Clare

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:31 am
Zulu01
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 118
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
atomic wrote:
I've never been in favour of DR.Seeing we are now in SL with no reserve/academy structure leaves us little choice but to support it.If the point was to create three players, playing,instead of sat in the stands then DR as worked already..Well done.


Yip

Its here, nowt we can do about it, dont have to like it but its here and just accept it.

Onwards and upwards
'aequo pede propera'

Re: James Clare

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 1:35 am
Zulu01
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 118
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
atomic wrote:
Edit: Lineham did alright at Rochdale last season..Did he have a choice..lol


Could be well off target here:

Did he have a full time job and wouldnt go Pro

May have the wrong player
'aequo pede propera'
Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, kirkhall, Refnom95, Snowy, Zulu01 and 66 guests

