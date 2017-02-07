WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - James Clare

Board index Super League Leigh Centurions James Clare

 
Post a reply

Re: James Clare

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:46 pm
Markypants Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 163
Reading his twitter account the lads gutted . Unfortunately injuries are part of the sport, he will be back stronger hopefully.

Re: James Clare

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:53 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 113
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
After watching his interview on LCTV, he really look up for the challenge too

Big loss

Gutted for him
'aequo pede propera'

Re: James Clare

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:55 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2756
Very sad start to the season.Do you think Riddy should be off to Sheffield for fitness?

Edit: Match fitness!
Image

Re: James Clare

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:09 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 113
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
atomic wrote:
Very sad start to the season.Do you think Riddy should be off to Sheffield for fitness?

Edit: Match fitness!


Agree there Atomic. (sad start to the season)

Clare - Out
McNally - Out
Higgy - ?
Weston - ?
Riddy - ?

And not a ball kicked in anger yet
'aequo pede propera'

Re: James Clare

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:14 pm
Markypants Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Thu Feb 12, 2015 9:32 pm
Posts: 163
Personally speaking I would opt for Ben Reynolds if there is any doubt about Riddy. Can't see him going to Sheffield tbh I trust the coaching staff 100% so he will play when he proves he is fit and ready to go .

Re: James Clare

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:47 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2756
Markypants wrote:
Personally speaking I would opt for Ben Reynolds if there is any doubt about Riddy. Can't see him going to Sheffield tbh I trust the coaching staff 100% so he will play when he proves he is fit and ready to go .


I thought the whole point of dual registration was to keep players fit/coming back from injury.Riddy hasn't played pre season.Why should we risk him when other alternative measures have been put in place to that instance?
Image

Re: James Clare

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:00 pm
Mookachaka Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Tue Jun 20, 2006 9:13 pm
Posts: 995
atomic wrote:
I thought the whole point of dual registration was to keep players fit/coming back from injury.Riddy hasn't played pre season.Why should we risk him when other alternative measures have been put in place to that instance?


Totally agree, it doesn't matter what name it is, they should be sent to Sheffield to get fit. I also expect Thomson / Foster to be playing a lot for Sheffield, ready and match for us when we need them.

Re: James Clare

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:25 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 113
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
atomic wrote:
I thought the whole point of dual registration was to keep players fit/coming back from injury.Riddy hasn't played pre season.Why should we risk him when other alternative measures have been put in place to that instance?


Its all a matter of preference if you agree with dual reg. or not!

There are arguments for and there are arguments against and you could fill a whole thread on this subject (probably one somewhere)

But at the end of the day its what Jukesy wants and we have to support that decision.

I am sure he won't risk any player playing for Sheffied who could potentially get injured or banned.

e.g. Jamie playing for the Eagles away to Swinton.

Tough call this one - (thats why I am not head coach at Leigh)
'aequo pede propera'

Re: James Clare

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:09 pm
atomic User avatar
Bronze RLFANS Member
Bronze RLFANS Member

Joined: Sun Feb 22, 2015 6:07 pm
Posts: 2756
Zulu01 wrote:
Its all a matter of preference if you agree with dual reg. or not!

There are arguments for and there are arguments against and you could fill a whole thread on this subject (probably one somewhere)

But at the end of the day its what Jukesy wants and we have to support that decision.

I am sure he won't risk any player playing for Sheffied who could potentially get injured or banned.

e.g. Jamie playing for the Eagles away to Swinton.

Tough call this one - (thats why I am not head coach at Leigh)


It as been put in place,we should be using it as an advantage.If Riddy was fit last week he should have followed Burr.Could have,should have is not fact. We have a DR agreement with Sheffield..Use it.
Image

Re: James Clare

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 11:26 pm
Zulu01 User avatar
Eddie Hemmings's Wig
Eddie Hemmings's Wig

Joined: Wed Sep 21, 2016 8:06 am
Posts: 113
Location: 24,894 miles from Wigan if you go t'other way around the Earth
atomic wrote:
It as been put in place,we should be using it as an advantage.If Riddy was fit last week he should have followed Burr.Could have,should have is not fact. We have a DR agreement with Sheffield..Use it.


Dont think you got the point there!

I was refering to us as fans, some agree some dont.

We are all aware that there is a DR agreement in place with Sheffield, if Jukesy didnt use it to its full potential then thats his call maybe there is a reason, who knows?

We can only speculate, we are not armed with the facts, only the coaching staff know.
'aequo pede propera'
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: atomic, frank1, invmatt, Markypants, Mookachaka, Ste100Centurions, Towns88 and 154 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Leigh Centurions




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,515,4241,24775,7394,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
Sun 12th Feb SL WAK HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 9th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
ST. HELENS
v
LEEDSTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
CASTLEFORD
v
LEIGHTV  
  Fri 10th Feb : 20:00
SL-R1
WIDNES
v
HUDDERSFIELD  
  Sat 11th Feb : 13:15
SL-R1
SALFORD
v
WIGAN  
  Sat 11th Feb : 18:00
SL-R1
CATALANS
v
WARRINGTONTV  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
DEWSBURY
v
SWINTON  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
SHEFFIELD
v
TOULOUSE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
LONDON
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BATLEY
v
HALIFAX  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
BRADFORD
v
ROCHDALE  
  Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
CH-R2
FEATHERSTONE
v
OLDHAM  
 > Sun 12th Feb : 15:00
SL-R1
WAKEFIELD
v
HULL FC < 
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  