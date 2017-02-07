atomic wrote: I thought the whole point of dual registration was to keep players fit/coming back from injury.Riddy hasn't played pre season.Why should we risk him when other alternative measures have been put in place to that instance?

Its all a matter of preference if you agree with dual reg. or not!There are arguments for and there are arguments against and you could fill a whole thread on this subject (probably one somewhere)But at the end of the day its what Jukesy wants and we have to support that decision.I am sure he won't risk any player playing for Sheffied who could potentially get injured or banned.e.g. Jamie playing for the Eagles away to Swinton.Tough call this one - (thats why I am not head coach at Leigh)