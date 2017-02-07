atomic wrote:
I thought the whole point of dual registration was to keep players fit/coming back from injury.Riddy hasn't played pre season.Why should we risk him when other alternative measures have been put in place to that instance?
Its all a matter of preference if you agree with dual reg. or not!
There are arguments for and there are arguments against and you could fill a whole thread on this subject (probably one somewhere)
But at the end of the day its what Jukesy wants and we have to support that decision.
I am sure he won't risk any player playing for Sheffied who could potentially get injured or banned.
e.g. Jamie playing for the Eagles away to Swinton.
Tough call this one - (thats why I am not head coach at Leigh)