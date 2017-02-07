Personally speaking I would opt for Ben Reynolds if there is any doubt about Riddy. Can't see him going to Sheffield tbh I trust the coaching staff 100% so he will play when he proves he is fit and ready to go .
Personally speaking I would opt for Ben Reynolds if there is any doubt about Riddy. Can't see him going to Sheffield tbh I trust the coaching staff 100% so he will play when he proves he is fit and ready to go .
I thought the whole point of dual registration was to keep players fit/coming back from injury.Riddy hasn't played pre season.Why should we risk him when other alternative measures have been put in place to that instance?
All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.
Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.
RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.