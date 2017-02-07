Markypants wrote: Personally speaking I would opt for Ben Reynolds if there is any doubt about Riddy. Can't see him going to Sheffield tbh I trust the coaching staff 100% so he will play when he proves he is fit and ready to go .

I thought the whole point of dual registration was to keep players fit/coming back from injury.Riddy hasn't played pre season.Why should we risk him when other alternative measures have been put in place to that instance?