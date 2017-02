atomic wrote: Theres only one entertainer,welcome back CC..As for Cas the silverware cabinet is still vacant.Now thats entertainment..

It's good to be back Atomic, right now I'm in a very reflective mood,a friend of mine known to a few Leythers on here isn't going to be with us much. longer, I'm gutted,he's just messaged me.As for Cas?I really think we have a chance on Friday, thanks for the message?