Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:40 am
Bulliac User avatar
It's OK going on about 'simple things' [though I, sort of agree..] but let's not forget about match pressure which makes even multi internationals screw up a PTB or throw a 'wild' pass, or even drop a 'sitter', every now and then. The kids do need nurture as much as bollockings though. Fair enough, you can be too soft sometimes but a bit of empathy rarely goes amiss.
Re: Massive thanks. BUT!!!!!!

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:46 am
Bullseye User avatar
I’m sure Toovey will help Leon with his captaincy. The young lads look up to him despite the bollockings.

I remember Robbie Paul writing in his book that Graeme Bradley used to give him some fearful abuse on and off the field. Jamie Peacock said similar yet Bradley was a great on field leader for us.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Massive thanks. BUT!!!!!!

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:49 am
HamsterChops User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
I’m sure Toovey will help Leon with his captaincy. The young lads look up to him despite the bollockings.

I remember Robbie Paul writing in his book that Graeme Bradley used to give him some fearful abuse on and off the field. Jamie Peacock said similar yet Bradley was a great on field leader for us.


The difference being a Bradley type figure can be perfect for the older more experienced type of player who really needs a kick up the backside. For a team full of kids, it's not always the right approach. I would say our captain today needs to be a different type to the captain that was dealing with the Brian McDermott and Paul Anderson's of the world.

That being said, I suspect you're right in that if there is an issue in that area, I would expect Toovey would sort that.

Re: Massive thanks. BUT!!!!!!

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:54 am
Bullseye User avatar
Bradley was also dealing with a 19 year old Robbie Paul and a 22 year old Jamie Peacock as well as the likes of Deacon and Fielden but I take your point.

We've lacked on field leaders for some years.
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.

Re: Massive thanks. BUT!!!!!!

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:01 am
Bulliac User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
Bradley was also dealing with a 19 year old Robbie Paul and a 22 year old Jamie Peacock as well as the likes of Deacon and Fielden but I take your point.

We've lacked on field leaders for some years.

I'd agree with that. Captains of late have, rightly or wrongly, given the impression of being the 'laid back' variety. Maybe a slightly tempered down Pryce might be just the bloke we need?
Whenever you find yourself on the side of the majority, it is time to pause and reflect.
Mark Twain

Build Bridges NOT Walls

Re: Massive thanks. BUT!!!!!!

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:24 am
Toovey will sort it if it needs sorting.
on a different note I wish we had a player of Graeme Bradleys calibre on board now.

Re: Massive thanks. BUT!!!!!!

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:21 am
rugbyreddog User avatar
It seemed to come about when HKR were running through large gaps untouched. It should also be remembered that Leon was coming back to his hometown club and shortly after signing we all know what happened and the position he now finds himself in. It must be very frustrating for him as well.

Re: Massive thanks. BUT!!!!!!

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:41 am
Blotto User avatar
rugbyreddog wrote:
It seemed to come about when HKR were running through large gaps untouched. It should also be remembered that Leon was coming back to his hometown club and shortly after signing we all know what happened and the position he now finds himself in. It must be very frustrating for him as well.


When did we resign Mick Worrincy?? :shock:
Re: Massive thanks. BUT!!!!!!

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:12 pm
Bulls Boy 2011 User avatar
rugbyreddog wrote:
It seemed to come about when HKR were running through large gaps untouched. It should also be remembered that Leon was coming back to his hometown club and shortly after signing we all know what happened and the position he now finds himself in. It must be very frustrating for him as well.


That's what I mean by simple things. Granted if Hull KR put on a spectacular move like the Aussies or Wigan do, moving the ball right to left and the centre goes through untouched it's a different matter. But the lads were likely getting bollocked for positional play where a +1 off of the halfback was enough to go through untouched.
Re: Massive thanks. BUT!!!!!!

Post Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:38 pm
Smack him Jimmy User avatar
Bullseye wrote:
Bradley was also dealing with a 19 year old Robbie Paul and a 22 year old Jamie Peacock as well as the likes of Deacon and Fielden but I take your point.

We've lacked on field leaders for some years.


Yep, what ever happened to the Penguin, (and I dont mean his last game for us - a lot of us will never forget Cummins red carding him - cruel beyond belief)

Is Mr Bradley coaching somewhere?
