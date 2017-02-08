|
|
It's OK going on about 'simple things' [though I, sort of agree..] but let's not forget about match pressure which makes even multi internationals screw up a PTB or throw a 'wild' pass, or even drop a 'sitter', every now and then. The kids do need nurture as much as bollockings though. Fair enough, you can be too soft sometimes but a bit of empathy rarely goes amiss.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:46 am
|
|
I’m sure Toovey will help Leon with his captaincy. The young lads look up to him despite the bollockings.
I remember Robbie Paul writing in his book that Graeme Bradley used to give him some fearful abuse on and off the field. Jamie Peacock said similar yet Bradley was a great on field leader for us.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:49 am
|
|
Bullseye wrote:
I’m sure Toovey will help Leon with his captaincy. The young lads look up to him despite the bollockings.
I remember Robbie Paul writing in his book that Graeme Bradley used to give him some fearful abuse on and off the field. Jamie Peacock said similar yet Bradley was a great on field leader for us.
The difference being a Bradley type figure can be perfect for the older more experienced type of player who really needs a kick up the backside. For a team full of kids, it's not always the right approach. I would say our captain today needs to be a different type to the captain that was dealing with the Brian McDermott and Paul Anderson's of the world.
That being said, I suspect you're right in that if there is an issue in that area, I would expect Toovey would sort that.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 9:54 am
|
|
Bradley was also dealing with a 19 year old Robbie Paul and a 22 year old Jamie Peacock as well as the likes of Deacon and Fielden but I take your point.
We've lacked on field leaders for some years.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:01 am
|
|
Bullseye wrote:
Bradley was also dealing with a 19 year old Robbie Paul and a 22 year old Jamie Peacock as well as the likes of Deacon and Fielden but I take your point.
We've lacked on field leaders for some years.
I'd agree with that. Captains of late have, rightly or wrongly, given the impression of being the 'laid back' variety. Maybe a slightly tempered down Pryce might be just the bloke we need?
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 10:24 am
|
|
Toovey will sort it if it needs sorting.
on a different note I wish we had a player of Graeme Bradleys calibre on board now.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:21 am
|
|
It seemed to come about when HKR were running through large gaps untouched. It should also be remembered that Leon was coming back to his hometown club and shortly after signing we all know what happened and the position he now finds himself in. It must be very frustrating for him as well.
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 11:41 am
|
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
It seemed to come about when HKR were running through large gaps untouched. It should also be remembered that Leon was coming back to his hometown club and shortly after signing we all know what happened and the position he now finds himself in. It must be very frustrating for him as well.
When did we resign Mick Worrincy??
|
|
Wed Feb 08, 2017 7:12 pm
|
|
rugbyreddog wrote:
It seemed to come about when HKR were running through large gaps untouched. It should also be remembered that Leon was coming back to his hometown club and shortly after signing we all know what happened and the position he now finds himself in. It must be very frustrating for him as well.
That's what I mean by simple things. Granted if Hull KR put on a spectacular move like the Aussies or Wigan do, moving the ball right to left and the centre goes through untouched it's a different matter. But the lads were likely getting bollocked for positional play where a +1 off of the halfback was enough to go through untouched.
|
