Bullseye wrote: I’m sure Toovey will help Leon with his captaincy. The young lads look up to him despite the bollockings.



I remember Robbie Paul writing in his book that Graeme Bradley used to give him some fearful abuse on and off the field. Jamie Peacock said similar yet Bradley was a great on field leader for us.

The difference being a Bradley type figure can be perfect for the older more experienced type of player who really needs a kick up the backside. For a team full of kids, it's not always the right approach. I would say our captain today needs to be a different type to the captain that was dealing with the Brian McDermott and Paul Anderson's of the world.That being said, I suspect you're right in that if there is an issue in that area, I would expect Toovey would sort that.