|
Joined: Thu Dec 26, 2013 6:59 pm
Posts: 50
|
I would like to say to the fans that came to Craven Park thank you. It was a sad day for our club with Colin Hutton passing away. The Bulls fans was singing and making themselves heard which is great but when the time came for our tribute to Colin and the minutes silence they showed amazing respect by being quiet and also joining us in the minutes silence. Just awesome and I really cant say thank you enough. BUT!!!!!!! quite a few of us in the east stand was appalled by the way Leon Pryce was slagging team members, ripping into players for there mistakes, even though he was at fault for more then his share of our tries. You scored 1 try and he didn't even shake the guys hand or say well done to him. On a few occasions when we scored he didn't even stand with his team behind the sticks. Quite a few players got a tongue lashing for no reason and he then kept going back and having a go at them. I wouldn't mind if he did out but he didn't. He thinks he is above any of your players as he has played SL but we all said, we think he will either leave, be thrown out or the players will refuse to play in the same side. Ive never seen a player who had no respect for his players like he did and it was disgusting to see.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:49 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 24, 2014 11:56 am
Posts: 103
|
Think you might want to go tweet this to @leonpryce6, as seems a dig at him rather than preaching to us Bulls fans about him.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:58 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 19
|
No7.David.Bishop wrote:
I would like to say to the fans that came to Craven Park thank you. It was a sad day for our club with Colin Hutton passing away. The Bulls fans was singing and making themselves heard which is great but when the time came for our tribute to Colin and the minutes silence they showed amazing respect by being quiet and also joining us in the minutes silence. Just awesome and I really cant say thank you enough. BUT!!!!!!! quite a few of us in the east stand was appalled by the way Leon Pryce was slagging team members, ripping into players for there mistakes, even though he was at fault for more then his share of our tries. You scored 1 try and he didn't even shake the guys hand or say well done to him. On a few occasions when we scored he didn't even stand with his team behind the sticks. Quite a few players got a tongue lashing for no reason and he then kept going back and having a go at them. I wouldn't mind if he did out but he didn't. He thinks he is above any of your players as he has played SL but we all said, we think he will either leave, be thrown out or the players will refuse to play in the same side. Ive never seen a player who had no respect for his players like he did and it was disgusting to see.
Im aftaid as a Bradford fan who was at the game I have to say I pretty much agree with the above.Its a fine line between trying to motivate the players to better efforts or just destroying what little confidence they have.Its only the first game so hopefully lessons can be learned.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:07 pm
|
Joined: Thu Mar 03, 2005 9:19 pm
Posts: 8006
Location: Odsal Stadium
|
Well I wasn't there unfortunately, but what exactly did he say?
I assume we aren't confusing it with passion and commitment to the club, something we haven't seen much of in the last year or so!
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:22 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 09, 2011 9:44 pm
Posts: 2716
Location: Shipley, Bradford
|
Leon has publicly stated that we will not celebrate a defeat. Maybe he was chastising them for doing the simple things wrong. For example ball security, a poor pass etc.
Even at amateur level we get a bollocking if we do the simple things wrong. I know we have a young side and we are all behind the lads 100% and we appreciate that not all of them are at Championship standard. But let's not forget these are paid professionals as well regardless of age so Leon maybe bollocking them for not doing the basics right which they have done from the age of 6-8?
|
BULLSBOY2011:
'Pain is temporary, Pride is forever!'
Bradford Bulls Fan Since Birth
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:33 pm
|
Joined: Sun Aug 21, 2016 6:37 pm
Posts: 19
|
Without doubt its a difficult one.It just seemed at times his body language didnt seem great.However without knowing what was been said its difficult to make a true assesment of it all.Also I agree its good to see genuine passion out on the field as long as it channelled in the right areas.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:45 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jan 10, 2013 3:32 pm
Posts: 2050
Location: No longer Bradford
|
Gotta be honest, I was watching Leon and Ethan Ryan at Keighley. They seemed to be almost full on arguing on the pitch while setting up for a restart in the second half. It certainly didn't look like a standard captain's "come on mate, you need to sort that out" kind of word I've seen in the past from captains, and Ethan looked quite miffed at the way Leon was with him.
I hope it's people getting the wrong impression, as the last thing you want is people to get pssed off with the skipper and not really wanting to play alongside him.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 8:52 pm
|
Joined: Wed Mar 16, 2016 1:46 pm
Posts: 827
Location: Waiting
|
Things always get frustrating in any team game as people make mistakes. Especially when they have only played 3 games together. Things will improve. None of us know what will of been said in the changing room after. He may have gone round and patted everyone on back.
Who knows.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 9:27 pm
|
Joined: Sun Jan 24, 2010 9:11 pm
Posts: 4444
|
Don't worry. If Prycey is going about pulling players up the wrong way then he will be pulled up about it himself.
If you've noticed it then the coaching staff will have noticed it too and they'll give him some guidance. Lets remember that it's his first job as Captain and as such he is still learning the role.
However, there is a difference between telling somebody they're dogshhoot and telling them that you know they're better than they're showing and you expect to see it.
|
|
Tue Feb 07, 2017 10:12 pm
|
Joined: Sat Dec 22, 2001 12:04 pm
Posts: 26025
Location: The Corridor of Uncertainty
|
Maybe he's adopted the Graeme Bradley role?
|
"If you start listening to the fans it won't be long before you're sitting with them," - Wayne Bennett.
Who is online
Users browsing this forum: Bendybulls, Bramley Dog, Bull Mania, Bullfrog22, daveyz999, debaser, djhudds, dr_noangel, Fr13daY, Frank Whitcombe, HamsterChops, HiramC, jockabull, martinwildbull, Nothus, Paul_HKR, rossybull, SCONE, Smack him Jimmy and 261 guests
Quick Reply
Return to Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net
|