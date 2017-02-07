I would like to say to the fans that came to Craven Park thank you. It was a sad day for our club with Colin Hutton passing away. The Bulls fans was singing and making themselves heard which is great but when the time came for our tribute to Colin and the minutes silence they showed amazing respect by being quiet and also joining us in the minutes silence. Just awesome and I really cant say thank you enough. BUT!!!!!!! quite a few of us in the east stand was appalled by the way Leon Pryce was slagging team members, ripping into players for there mistakes, even though he was at fault for more then his share of our tries. You scored 1 try and he didn't even shake the guys hand or say well done to him. On a few occasions when we scored he didn't even stand with his team behind the sticks. Quite a few players got a tongue lashing for no reason and he then kept going back and having a go at them. I wouldn't mind if he did out but he didn't. He thinks he is above any of your players as he has played SL but we all said, we think he will either leave, be thrown out or the players will refuse to play in the same side. Ive never seen a player who had no respect for his players like he did and it was disgusting to see.