I argued strongly for Willie Isa over Joel Tomkins and I'm pleased to say that I was wrong because I thought Joel had his best game since his return. The idea of rotating Lockers and Joel may prolong both careers and also get the best out of them both. I thought Waney got the selection and tactics spot on.



And what a find Morgan Escare may prove to be. Although it is too early to say that he will replace Sam Tomkins at full back in the longer term.