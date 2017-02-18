WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:50 pm
MattyB
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17741
twosevenzero wrote:
You need to get out more Matty! :wink:


Wouldn't have it any other way Roy! :mrgreen:
Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:31 am
Orrell Lad
Joined: Sun Oct 10, 2004 5:19 pm
Posts: 5827
Location: Still at the top
The Manly and Brisbane wins probably rank as number 1 and 2 in our club's greatest victories. That tells you all you need to know about the importance of this game. If anything, the gulf is wider now than it was at the time of both of the games.

The atmosphere should be fizzing, can't wait.
Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:59 pm
Joined: Mon Sep 26, 2011 9:28 pm
Posts: 930
Well done Wigan.

For me the mantra of anyone but Wigan is outdone by the healthy British need to beat Australians.

Think you've done a cracking bit of business in Escare as well.

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:57 pm
100% Wire
Joined: Tue Apr 05, 2005 10:29 am
Posts: 3524
Location: The Gig In The Sky
Well done, you lot :thumb:
Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:55 pm
twosevenzero
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 7:22 pm
Posts: 4921
Location: At home, listening to Elvis.
MattyB wrote:
Wouldn't have it any other way Roy! :mrgreen:



Bet you're buzzing tonight mate , you'll have to come to our next Anvil night for a chat.
Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:11 am
Rogues Gallery
Joined: Thu Oct 17, 2002 12:07 pm
Posts: 29998
twosevenzero wrote:
Bet you're buzzing tonight mate , you'll have to come to our next Anvil night for a chat.


Get it organised then :D
Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:31 am
Super Alf Macklin

Joined: Sun Apr 24, 2016 8:05 pm
Posts: 26
Location: Willerby
From a Hull fan with children in Australia, massive well done to Wigan for winning the World Club Challenge and Warrington on their victory the night previously. My son lives in Sydney and the Aussie fans constantly belittle the English game so this is one in the eye for them, even sweeter that it was at the hands of an English coach. Well done again, made us all proud last night lads.

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:07 am
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17741
twosevenzero wrote:
Bet you're buzzing tonight mate , you'll have to come to our next Anvil night for a chat.



Buzzing like the front row of a Happy Monday's concert. Count me in! :thumb:
