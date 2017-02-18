|
twosevenzero wrote:
You need to get out more Matty!
Wouldn't have it any other way Roy!
Sun Feb 19, 2017 1:31 am
The Manly and Brisbane wins probably rank as number 1 and 2 in our club's greatest victories. That tells you all you need to know about the importance of this game. If anything, the gulf is wider now than it was at the time of both of the games.
The atmosphere should be fizzing, can't wait.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 4:59 pm
Well done Wigan.
For me the mantra of anyone but Wigan is outdone by the healthy British need to beat Australians.
Think you've done a cracking bit of business in Escare as well.
Sun Feb 19, 2017 5:57 pm
Well done, you lot
Sun Feb 19, 2017 8:55 pm
MattyB wrote:
Wouldn't have it any other way Roy!
Bet you're buzzing tonight mate , you'll have to come to our next Anvil night for a chat.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 12:11 am
twosevenzero wrote:
Bet you're buzzing tonight mate , you'll have to come to our next Anvil night for a chat.
Get it organised then
Mon Feb 20, 2017 6:31 am
From a Hull fan with children in Australia, massive well done to Wigan for winning the World Club Challenge and Warrington on their victory the night previously. My son lives in Sydney and the Aussie fans constantly belittle the English game so this is one in the eye for them, even sweeter that it was at the hands of an English coach. Well done again, made us all proud last night lads.
Mon Feb 20, 2017 8:07 am
twosevenzero wrote:
Bet you're buzzing tonight mate , you'll have to come to our next Anvil night for a chat.
Buzzing like the front row of a Happy Monday's concert. Count me in!
