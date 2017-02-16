|
Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17739
|
NSW wrote:
Question.
If we win on Sunday but don't make Wembley or Old Trafford is this season a success ?
In my opinion absolutely.
I still see our games against Manly, Penrith & Brisbane as the pinnacle of success for this club!
Every time I drive past Tesco towards the hospital, or I drive down from the flats in Scholes I'm reminded of that Wednesday night against Manly. Every time!
I want my lads to have a similar memory!
|
WIGAN RLFC
SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016
CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013
LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012
ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015
BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012
CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:57 am
|
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20652
Location: WIGAN
|
NSW wrote:
Question.
If we win on Sunday but don't make Wembley or Old Trafford is this season a success ?
It's a superb question and one I'm struggling with.
I think I'd be tempted to say yes but because superleague is currently pretty weak I think i'd still have to say it would be a failure overall.
If we do win on Sunday, I can see us maybe then going on to struggle to pull ourselves together for the league campaign for a little while but ultimately we've got months to get it out of our system and that's why I would still expect us to get our act together in time for us to make a final. It could go the other way though (if we win) and our form goes through the roof with confidence surging through our veins only to then fall on our faces.
|
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:16 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12155
|
NSW wrote:
Question.
If we win on Sunday but don't make Wembley or Old Trafford is this season a success ?
Yes, only relegation could take the shine off our season if we won the WCC this year IMO
|
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.
|
Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:21 pm
|
Joined: Wed Oct 09, 2013 7:28 pm
Posts: 243
Location: Under the thumb
|
I was quite optimistic about this game until I looked at the Sporting Life site and saw that Ian Millward picks us to win. He doesn't have a great record with his tipping doesn't our Ian particularly where Wigan are concerned. He's not much better with his other forecasts either. For instance he tipped Huddersfield to beat Salford by more than 8 points in tonight's game. They lost by 10.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:49 am
|
Joined: Thu Feb 16, 2017 11:57 am
Posts: 1
|
NSW wrote:
Question.
If we win on Sunday but don't make Wembley or Old Trafford is this season a success ?
For me, yes, but it probably depends on your era. I think anyone too young to remember the Brisbane game is sick of waiting for one of our own to remember.
|
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:21 pm
|
Joined: Sat Oct 28, 2006 10:05 am
Posts: 1138
Location: Standish - Wigan
|
Wigan RLFC wrote:
I think theres a few reasons why people aren't really interested.
1 - The state Super League is in
2 - Previous years like you've said
3 - and the biggest factor for me are ticket prices - I know standard match day prices are pretty expensive at Wigan but I've paid £26 for my season ticket seat (east stand) - I'd say thats quite expensive for a non season ticket holder never mind a season ticket holder. Wigan pricing themselves out of the game completely. I know plenty season ticket holders who aren't going because of the prices. Why pay £26 quid for a ticket when you can go to the pub, watch it for free and have a few pints and only spend 15 quid? I'm not saying they should dilute ticket prices so it becomes a bargain but come on, be reasonable, especially for ST holders and families.
This for me is the difference between us and rugby union. Union people would be horrified by those prices and wouldn't buy a ticket unless they were AT LEAST £50.
|
Keep goin wit yed down
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:46 pm
|
Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 763
Location: Wigan
|
£26 to see the best club side in Aus take on Wigan at their home ground is putting fans off? Personally I think its fantastic value
|
Wigan home of league
|
Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:59 pm
|
Joined: Fri Aug 02, 2002 7:17 am
Posts: 2086
Location: bridgend
|
stpatricks wrote:
£26 to see the best club side in Aus take on Wigan at their home ground is putting fans off? Personally I think its fantastic value
Agree. as a comparison thats the same price as a bog-standard Zurich premiership game at Saracens, and about £2 more than a regular season game to see Cardiff Blues.
|
Ah, good taste!
What a dreadful thing!
Taste is the enemy of creativeness.
Pablo Picasso
|
Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:17 pm
|
Joined: Sat Jan 04, 2003 7:22 pm
Posts: 4919
Location: At home, listening to Elvis.
|
MattyB wrote:
In my opinion absolutely.
I still see our games against Manly, Penrith & Brisbane as the pinnacle of success for this club!
Every time I drive past Tesco towards the hospital, or I drive down from the flats in Scholes I'm reminded of that Wednesday night against Manly. Every time!
I want my lads to have a similar memory!
You need to get out more Matty!
|
Yesterday is history, tomorrow is a mystery.......
I will look to the moment, and miraculously, the future will take care of itself.
Radio 5 Live, Sat, April 14th, 2007,...Dave Whelan, "In Wigan, rugby will always be king"
'I was certain, positive, convinced, and yet..........unsure'
'It's only rock 'n' roll, but I like it'
Worry will not prevent destiny from unfolding.