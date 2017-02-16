WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:28 am
NSW wrote:
Question.

If we win on Sunday but don't make Wembley or Old Trafford is this season a success ?


In my opinion absolutely.

I still see our games against Manly, Penrith & Brisbane as the pinnacle of success for this club!

Every time I drive past Tesco towards the hospital, or I drive down from the flats in Scholes I'm reminded of that Wednesday night against Manly. Every time!

I want my lads to have a similar memory!
Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:57 am
NSW wrote:
Question.

If we win on Sunday but don't make Wembley or Old Trafford is this season a success ?


It's a superb question and one I'm struggling with.

I think I'd be tempted to say yes but because superleague is currently pretty weak I think i'd still have to say it would be a failure overall.

If we do win on Sunday, I can see us maybe then going on to struggle to pull ourselves together for the league campaign for a little while but ultimately we've got months to get it out of our system and that's why I would still expect us to get our act together in time for us to make a final. It could go the other way though (if we win) and our form goes through the roof with confidence surging through our veins only to then fall on our faces.

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 2:16 pm
NSW wrote:
Question.

If we win on Sunday but don't make Wembley or Old Trafford is this season a success ?

Yes, only relegation could take the shine off our season if we won the WCC this year IMO
Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 10:21 pm
I was quite optimistic about this game until I looked at the Sporting Life site and saw that Ian Millward picks us to win. He doesn't have a great record with his tipping doesn't our Ian particularly where Wigan are concerned. He's not much better with his other forecasts either. For instance he tipped Huddersfield to beat Salford by more than 8 points in tonight's game. They lost by 10.

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 9:49 am
NSW wrote:
Question.

If we win on Sunday but don't make Wembley or Old Trafford is this season a success ?


For me, yes, but it probably depends on your era. I think anyone too young to remember the Brisbane game is sick of waiting for one of our own to remember.

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:21 pm
Wigan RLFC wrote:
I think theres a few reasons why people aren't really interested.
1 - The state Super League is in
2 - Previous years like you've said
3 - and the biggest factor for me are ticket prices - I know standard match day prices are pretty expensive at Wigan but I've paid £26 for my season ticket seat (east stand) - I'd say thats quite expensive for a non season ticket holder never mind a season ticket holder. Wigan pricing themselves out of the game completely. I know plenty season ticket holders who aren't going because of the prices. Why pay £26 quid for a ticket when you can go to the pub, watch it for free and have a few pints and only spend 15 quid? I'm not saying they should dilute ticket prices so it becomes a bargain but come on, be reasonable, especially for ST holders and families.



This for me is the difference between us and rugby union. Union people would be horrified by those prices and wouldn't buy a ticket unless they were AT LEAST £50.
Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:46 pm
£26 to see the best club side in Aus take on Wigan at their home ground is putting fans off? Personally I think its fantastic value
Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Fri Feb 17, 2017 7:59 pm
stpatricks wrote:
£26 to see the best club side in Aus take on Wigan at their home ground is putting fans off? Personally I think its fantastic value


Agree. as a comparison thats the same price as a bog-standard Zurich premiership game at Saracens, and about £2 more than a regular season game to see Cardiff Blues.
Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Sat Feb 18, 2017 6:17 pm
MattyB wrote:
In my opinion absolutely.

I still see our games against Manly, Penrith & Brisbane as the pinnacle of success for this club!

Every time I drive past Tesco towards the hospital, or I drive down from the flats in Scholes I'm reminded of that Wednesday night against Manly. Every time!

I want my lads to have a similar memory!



You need to get out more Matty! :wink:
