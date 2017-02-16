NSW wrote: Question.



If we win on Sunday but don't make Wembley or Old Trafford is this season a success ?

It's a superb question and one I'm struggling with.I think I'd be tempted to say yes but because superleague is currently pretty weak I think i'd still have to say it would be a failure overall.If we do win on Sunday, I can see us maybe then going on to struggle to pull ourselves together for the league campaign for a little while but ultimately we've got months to get it out of our system and that's why I would still expect us to get our act together in time for us to make a final. It could go the other way though (if we win) and our form goes through the roof with confidence surging through our veins only to then fall on our faces.