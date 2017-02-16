NSW wrote:
Question.
If we win on Sunday but don't make Wembley or Old Trafford is this season a success ?
In my opinion absolutely.
I still see our games against Manly, Penrith & Brisbane as the pinnacle of success for this club!
Every time I drive past Tesco towards the hospital, or I drive down from the flats in Scholes I'm reminded of that Wednesday night against Manly. Every time!
I want my lads to have a similar memory!