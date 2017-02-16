WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:28 am
MattyB
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm
Posts: 17739
NSW wrote:
Question.

If we win on Sunday but don't make Wembley or Old Trafford is this season a success ?


In my opinion absolutely.

I still see our games against Manly, Penrith & Brisbane as the pinnacle of success for this club!

Every time I drive past Tesco towards the hospital, or I drive down from the flats in Scholes I'm reminded of that Wednesday night against Manly. Every time!

I want my lads to have a similar memory!
WIGAN RLFC

SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016

CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013

LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012

ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015

BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012

CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012



Post Thu Feb 16, 2017 9:57 am
NickyKiss
Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20649
Location: WIGAN
NSW wrote:
Question.

If we win on Sunday but don't make Wembley or Old Trafford is this season a success ?


It's a superb question and one I'm struggling with.

I think I'd be tempted to say yes but because superleague is currently pretty weak I think i'd still have to say it would be a failure overall.

If we do win on Sunday, I can see us maybe then going on to struggle to pull ourselves together for the league campaign for a little while but ultimately we've got months to get it out of our system and that's why I would still expect us to get our act together in time for us to make a final. It could go the other way though (if we win) and our form goes through the roof with confidence surging through our veins only to then fall on our faces.
Who is online

Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
