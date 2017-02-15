|
hatty wrote:
Giving them a scare isn't good enough, that is admitting we are second best. We need to win and win good.
Unfortunately we are second best both as a league in comparison to the NRL and as a side in comparison to the majority of NRL clubs. That isn't of our own doing but it's sadly where the games at in this country.
A 'good win' would be unbelievable, a scrappy win would be just as good but even a close loss and a good performance would at least give us some credibility. They're talking about Cronulla having four of their Grand Final team missing as though it'll hurt them but we have numerous players missing from our Grand Final win also and some others injured. The difference between us and them being the extra £2m they can spend on the cap to add depth.
Make no bones about it, a win on Sunday would be right up there with our very best of all time!!
Yes we need to win a game hopefully it's us or both would be great. At very worse we need to have ran them close.
If it could be worked I think having it during the magic weekend, the nrl teams would have the chance to play at the ethihad is not a bad selling point. But it would increase attendances and help fill the stadium u guys with 20k+ and we will be close to capacity if not full on the night. I like the concept I remember watching Widnes v cronulla it was a great spectacle and one I remember many years later. But whilst there's a huge difference in our salary caps it's always going to be an uphill struggle to get a win.
I wish u the best of luck against cronulla.
(Felt really odd wishing u lot luck I will shower immediately lol)
With regards to pricing I belive the club must guarantee the nrl clubs gate share at approx 100k so they will be more expensive than normal. Could be wrong on that.
On ticket prices: I don't know who set them for the WCC, is it Wigan, or the RFL? But people pay 30 quid to watch Championship (second tier) football, so 26 quid to see some of the best players in the world doesn't seem out of the court to me.
I agree with NK that a win would fantastic, and to give them a good game with a fairly narrow defeat would still be quite an achievement. And in the unlikely event that we did beat Cronulla, I'll bet those people who decided to save a tenner by watching in the pub would be cursing that they weren't there to see it in person!
Wigan RLFC wrote:
I think theres a few reasons why people aren't really interested.
1 - The state Super League is in
2 - Previous years like you've said
3 - and the biggest factor for me are ticket prices - I know standard match day prices are pretty expensive at Wigan but I've paid £26 for my season ticket seat (east stand) - I'd say thats quite expensive for a non season ticket holder never mind a season ticket holder. Wigan pricing themselves out of the game completely. I know plenty season ticket holders who aren't going because of the prices. Why pay £26 quid for a ticket when you can go to the pub, watch it for free and have a few pints and only spend 15 quid? I'm not saying they should dilute ticket prices so it becomes a bargain but come on, be reasonable, especially for ST holders and families.
I'd disagree, based on the fact that 20000 of us are turning up on Sunday. I'd even argue that £26 for my regular seat, to watch the best club team in the world, in a showpiece event is too cheap.
roger daly wrote:
Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan
wrencat1873 wrote:
It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.
Big lads mate wrote:
you arrogant pot prick
Tricky2309 wrote:
Look prick do one
Willzay wrote:
you cocky pie eating c*nt.
hatty
NickyKiss wrote:
Unfortunately we are second best both as a league in comparison to the NRL and as a side in comparison to the majority of NRL clubs. That isn't of our own doing but it's sadly where the games at in this country.
A 'good win' would be unbelievable, a scrappy win would be just as good but even a close loss and a good performance would at least give us some credibility. They're talking about Cronulla having four of their Grand Final team missing as though it'll hurt them but we have numerous players missing from our Grand Final win also and some others injured. The difference between us and them being the extra £2m they can spend on the cap to add depth.
Make no bones about it, a win on Sunday would be right up there with our very best of all time!!
I see where your coming from and agree with alot of it, however what you say is probably the reason why we haven't beat the aussies in a while in that we think we are beaten before we take to the pitch. We aren't here to make up numbers and if we feel that we are then we shouldn't be playing in the first place.
hatty wrote:
I see where your coming from and agree with alot of it, however what you say is probably the reason why we haven't beat the aussies in a while in that we think we are beaten before we take to the pitch. We aren't here to make up numbers and if we feel that we are then we shouldn't be playing in the first place.
We get beat by the Aussies because they're better then us. They've been beating up on us for 40 years now and that isn't due to our attitude. It's a bigger sport in Australia and the talent pool is far bigger. They get freakish athletes like Inglis, Folau and Hayne coming through their systems whereas in England kids like that would play other sports. Their league is intense which then makes their halves more rounded and their forwards more focussed and less error ridden then ours.
I say all that but that doesn't mean I'm a defeatist. Do I think we can beat Cronulla on Sunday? Yes. Do I think we could beat them on a regular basis if we played them numerous times in a year? Not a chance because they have too many advantages.
I'll be buzzing if we win on Sunday but I can't apologise for the fact that I'll feel reasonably content with a decent performance in a close defeat. The respective strengths of each comp makes that realistic.
moto748 wrote:
On ticket prices: I don't know who set them for the WCC, is it Wigan, or the RFL? But people pay 30 quid to watch Championship (second tier) football, so 26 quid to see some of the best players in the world doesn't seem out of the court to me.
I agree with NK that a win would fantastic, and to give them a good game with a fairly narrow defeat would still be quite an achievement. And in the unlikely event that we did beat Cronulla, I'll bet those people who decided to save a tenner by watching in the pub would be cursing that they weren't there to see it in person!
If we beat them Sunday you could talk to 100,000 people in the Wigan borough in 20 years and all of them will claim to have been at the game!!
A few of my mates simply aren't attending games this season (World Club Challenge included), mainly due to last season's un-inspiring performances up until the final few matches of the season.
Bit disappointing as I reckon the team will put on a much better show for people this season (from the few games I've seen so far).
