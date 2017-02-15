NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 20648

Location: WIGAN



hatty wrote: Giving them a scare isn't good enough, that is admitting we are second best. We need to win and win good.



Unfortunately we are second best both as a league in comparison to the NRL and as a side in comparison to the majority of NRL clubs. That isn't of our own doing but it's sadly where the games at in this country.



A 'good win' would be unbelievable, a scrappy win would be just as good but even a close loss and a good performance would at least give us some credibility. They're talking about Cronulla having four of their Grand Final team missing as though it'll hurt them but we have numerous players missing from our Grand Final win also and some others injured. The difference between us and them being the extra £2m they can spend on the cap to add depth.



Make no bones about it, a win on Sunday would be right up there with our very best of all time!! Unfortunately we are second best both as a league in comparison to the NRL and as a side in comparison to the majority of NRL clubs. That isn't of our own doing but it's sadly where the games at in this country.A 'good win' would be unbelievable, a scrappy win would be just as good but even a close loss and a good performance would at least give us some credibility. They're talking about Cronulla having four of their Grand Final team missing as though it'll hurt them but we have numerous players missing from our Grand Final win also and some others injured. The difference between us and them being the extra £2m they can spend on the cap to add depth.Make no bones about it, a win on Sunday would be right up there with our very best of all time!! Dezzies_right_hook Strong-running second rower



Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm

Posts: 408

Yes we need to win a game hopefully it's us or both would be great. At very worse we need to have ran them close.



If it could be worked I think having it during the magic weekend, the nrl teams would have the chance to play at the ethihad is not a bad selling point. But it would increase attendances and help fill the stadium u guys with 20k+ and we will be close to capacity if not full on the night. I like the concept I remember watching Widnes v cronulla it was a great spectacle and one I remember many years later. But whilst there's a huge difference in our salary caps it's always going to be an uphill struggle to get a win.



I wish u the best of luck against cronulla.





(Felt really odd wishing u lot luck I will shower immediately lol)





With regards to pricing I belive the club must guarantee the nrl clubs gate share at approx 100k so they will be more expensive than normal. Could be wrong on that. moto748 Free-scoring winger



Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm

Posts: 2183

On ticket prices: I don't know who set them for the WCC, is it Wigan, or the RFL? But people pay 30 quid to watch Championship (second tier) football, so 26 quid to see some of the best players in the world doesn't seem out of the court to me.



I agree with NK that a win would fantastic, and to give them a good game with a fairly narrow defeat would still be quite an achievement. And in the unlikely event that we did beat Cronulla, I'll bet those people who decided to save a tenner by watching in the pub would be cursing that they weren't there to see it in person! Suzy Banyon

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Tue Mar 21, 2006 5:47 pm

Posts: 2544

Location: Tamm Tanz Akademie

Wigan RLFC wrote: I think theres a few reasons why people aren't really interested.

1 - The state Super League is in

2 - Previous years like you've said

3 - and the biggest factor for me are ticket prices - I know standard match day prices are pretty expensive at Wigan but I've paid £26 for my season ticket seat (east stand) - I'd say thats quite expensive for a non season ticket holder never mind a season ticket holder. Wigan pricing themselves out of the game completely. I know plenty season ticket holders who aren't going because of the prices. Why pay £26 quid for a ticket when you can go to the pub, watch it for free and have a few pints and only spend 15 quid? I'm not saying they should dilute ticket prices so it becomes a bargain but come on, be reasonable, especially for ST holders and families.



I'd disagree, based on the fact that 20000 of us are turning up on Sunday. I'd even argue that £26 for my regular seat, to watch the best club team in the world, in a showpiece event is too cheap. I'd disagree, based on the fact that 20000 of us are turning up on Sunday. I'd even argue that £26 for my regular seat, to watch the best club team in the world, in a showpiece event is too cheap. roger daly wrote: Oh dear, I believe you would be classed as s[sic] typical Wigan fan

wrencat1873 wrote: It's the mighty Wigan, they can do whatever they want.

Big lads mate wrote: you arrogant pot prick

Tricky2309 wrote: Look prick do one

Willzay wrote: you cocky pie eating c*nt. hatty

Bronze RLFANS Member



Joined: Fri Feb 14, 2003 5:00 pm

Posts: 2545

Location: wigan...where else!!

NickyKiss wrote: Unfortunately we are second best both as a league in comparison to the NRL and as a side in comparison to the majority of NRL clubs. That isn't of our own doing but it's sadly where the games at in this country.



A 'good win' would be unbelievable, a scrappy win would be just as good but even a close loss and a good performance would at least give us some credibility. They're talking about Cronulla having four of their Grand Final team missing as though it'll hurt them but we have numerous players missing from our Grand Final win also and some others injured. The difference between us and them being the extra £2m they can spend on the cap to add depth.



Make no bones about it, a win on Sunday would be right up there with our very best of all time!!

I see where your coming from and agree with alot of it, however what you say is probably the reason why we haven't beat the aussies in a while in that we think we are beaten before we take to the pitch. We aren't here to make up numbers and if we feel that we are then we shouldn't be playing in the first place. I see where your coming from and agree with alot of it, however what you say is probably the reason why we haven't beat the aussies in a while in that we think we are beaten before we take to the pitch. We aren't here to make up numbers and if we feel that we are then we shouldn't be playing in the first place. 1998,2010,2013 & 2016.....I was there NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 20648

Location: WIGAN

hatty wrote: I see where your coming from and agree with alot of it, however what you say is probably the reason why we haven't beat the aussies in a while in that we think we are beaten before we take to the pitch. We aren't here to make up numbers and if we feel that we are then we shouldn't be playing in the first place.



We get beat by the Aussies because they're better then us. They've been beating up on us for 40 years now and that isn't due to our attitude. It's a bigger sport in Australia and the talent pool is far bigger. They get freakish athletes like Inglis, Folau and Hayne coming through their systems whereas in England kids like that would play other sports. Their league is intense which then makes their halves more rounded and their forwards more focussed and less error ridden then ours.



I say all that but that doesn't mean I'm a defeatist. Do I think we can beat Cronulla on Sunday? Yes. Do I think we could beat them on a regular basis if we played them numerous times in a year? Not a chance because they have too many advantages.



I'll be buzzing if we win on Sunday but I can't apologise for the fact that I'll feel reasonably content with a decent performance in a close defeat. The respective strengths of each comp makes that realistic. We get beat by the Aussies because they're better then us. They've been beating up on us for 40 years now and that isn't due to our attitude. It's a bigger sport in Australia and the talent pool is far bigger. They get freakish athletes like Inglis, Folau and Hayne coming through their systems whereas in England kids like that would play other sports. Their league is intense which then makes their halves more rounded and their forwards more focussed and less error ridden then ours.I say all that but that doesn't mean I'm a defeatist. Do I think we can beat Cronulla on Sunday? Yes. Do I think we could beat them on a regular basis if we played them numerous times in a year? Not a chance because they have too many advantages.I'll be buzzing if we win on Sunday but I can't apologise for the fact that I'll feel reasonably content with a decent performance in a close defeat. The respective strengths of each comp makes that realistic. NickyKiss

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am

Posts: 20648

Location: WIGAN

moto748 wrote: On ticket prices: I don't know who set them for the WCC, is it Wigan, or the RFL? But people pay 30 quid to watch Championship (second tier) football, so 26 quid to see some of the best players in the world doesn't seem out of the court to me.



I agree with NK that a win would fantastic, and to give them a good game with a fairly narrow defeat would still be quite an achievement. And in the unlikely event that we did beat Cronulla, I'll bet those people who decided to save a tenner by watching in the pub would be cursing that they weren't there to see it in person!



If we beat them Sunday you could talk to 100,000 people in the Wigan borough in 20 years and all of them will claim to have been at the game!! If we beat them Sunday you could talk to 100,000 people in the Wigan borough in 20 years and all of them will claim to have been at the game!! MattyB

Gold RLFANS Member



Joined: Thu Mar 06, 2003 10:31 pm

Posts: 17738

A few of my mates simply aren't attending games this season (World Club Challenge included), mainly due to last season's un-inspiring performances up until the final few matches of the season.



Bit disappointing as I reckon the team will put on a much better show for people this season (from the few games I've seen so far). WIGAN RLFC



SUPER LEAGUE CHAMPIONS 1998, 2010, 2013 & 2016



CHALLENGE CUP FINAL WINNERS 2002, 2011 & 2013



LEAGUE LEADERS CHAMPIONS 2010 & 2012



ACADEMY GRAND FINAL WINNERS 2010, 2011, 2013, 2014 & 2015



BEST SUPPORTED CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010, 2011 & 2012



CLUB OF THE YEAR 2010 & 2012







Previous Display posts from previous: All posts 1 day 7 days 2 weeks 1 month 3 months 6 months 1 year Sort by Author Post time Subject Ascending Descending Who is online Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Arnold Whycliffe, bazdev, endoman, exiled Warrior, hatty, Jukesays, MattyB, moto748, muttywhitedog, NickyKiss, Wigg'n and 132 guests Quick Reply Subject: Message: Post a reply 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 , 5 48 posts • Page 5 of 5 Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Jump to: Select a forum ------------------ Welcome to RLFANS About RLFANS RLFANS Support RLFANS MAIN The Virtual Terrace League Marketplace League Games Station League Links Central Main News NRL Kangaroo Bar Off Topic Music TV & Film The Sin Bin Super League Castleford Tigers Catalans Dragons - sang-et-or.net Huddersfield Giants - claretandgold.co.uk Hull FC - blackandwhites.co.uk Leeds Rhinos - southstander.com Leigh Centurions Salford Red Devils St. Helens - the-entertainers.tv Wakefield Trinity Warrington Wolves Widnes Vikings Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk Kingstone Press Championship Batley Bulldogs Bradford Bulls - RedAmberandBlack.net Dewsbury Rams Featherstone Rovers Halifax - FaxFans.co.uk Hull KR London Broncos Oldham Roughyeds Rochdale Hornets Sheffield Eagles Swinton Lions Toulouse Kingstone Press Championship 1 Barrow Raiders Coventry Bears Doncaster RLFC Gloucestershire All Golds Hemel Stags Hunslet Hawks Keighley Cougars London Skolars Newcastle Thunder North Wales Crusaders Oxford Rugby League South Wales Scorpions Toronto Wolfpack Whitehaven Workington Town York City Knights Other Forums Amateur Rugby League Forum The Conference Club House Other Sports NFL Wrestling Boxing Golf Cricket Cycling Sports Betting / Tips Fantasy & Predictions Comp Australian Rugby League State of Origin - New South Wales State of Origin - Queensland Brisbane Broncos Canberra Raiders Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs Cronulla Sutherland Sharks Gold Coast Titans Manly Warringah Sea Eagles Melbourne Storm Newcastle Knights New Zealand Warriors North Queensland Cowboys Parramatta Eels Penrith Panthers South Sydney Rabbitohs St George Illawarra Dragons Sydney Roosters Wests Tigers Amateur Rugby League Combined Services Rugby League Student Rugby League Bradford Dudley Hill Bury Broncos Cottingham Phoenix East Lancashire Lions Gateshead Storm German Exiles Guildford Giants RLFC Irlam Hornets A.R.L.F.C Leeds Akkies Oldham St Annes Oxford Cavaliers RLFC South Dorset Giants South London Storm St. Albans Centurions Waterhead A.R.L.F.C. Wigan Riversiders RLC Blackpool Tag Rugby Forum Rugby League Conference Bramley Buffaloes RLCC Carlisle Centurions Dewsbury Celtic Featherstone Lions Huddersfield Underbank Rangers Kippax Knights Nottingham Outlaws Warrington Wizards - warringtonwizards.co.uk Northampton Rugby League Team Manager 2015 Game Technology & Science

POSTS ONLINE MEMBERS RECORD (DATE) 4,520,181 1,737 75,761 4,491 (28-03-2016) Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)

DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE! YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats R

L

F

A

N

A

L

Y

T

I

C

S



Wakefield Trinity Wildcats Change these prefs/or turn this off... FIXTURES/RESULTS W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016 LOGIN HERE

or REGISTER for more features!. Thu 16th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 HUDDERSFIELD v SALFORD TV Fri 17th Feb : 20:00 SL-R11 LEIGH v LEEDS TV Sat 18th Feb : 18:00 CH-R3 SHEFFIELD v DEWSBURY Sat 18th Feb : 20:00 WCC-R1 WARRINGTON v BRISBANE TV Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 HALIFAX v SHEFFIELD Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 WCC-R1 WIGAN v CRONULLA TV Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 BATLEY v FEATHERSTONE Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 ROCHDALE v HULL KR Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 SWINTON v BRADFORD Sun 19th Feb : 15:00 CH-R3 OLDHAM v LONDON Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 HULL FC v CATALANS TV > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 HUDDERSFIELD v WAKEFIELD < Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 WIGAN v WIDNES TV Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 LEIGH v ST. HELENS Fri 24th Feb : 20:00 SL-R2 LEEDS v SALFORD



























