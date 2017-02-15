hatty wrote:
Giving them a scare isn't good enough, that is admitting we are second best. We need to win and win good.
Unfortunately we are second best both as a league in comparison to the NRL and as a side in comparison to the majority of NRL clubs. That isn't of our own doing but it's sadly where the games at in this country.
A 'good win' would be unbelievable, a scrappy win would be just as good but even a close loss and a good performance would at least give us some credibility. They're talking about Cronulla having four of their Grand Final team missing as though it'll hurt them but we have numerous players missing from our Grand Final win also and some others injured. The difference between us and them being the extra £2m they can spend on the cap to add depth.
Make no bones about it, a win on Sunday would be right up there with our very best of all time!!