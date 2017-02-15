Yes we need to win a game hopefully it's us or both would be great. At very worse we need to have ran them close.



If it could be worked I think having it during the magic weekend, the nrl teams would have the chance to play at the ethihad is not a bad selling point. But it would increase attendances and help fill the stadium u guys with 20k+ and we will be close to capacity if not full on the night. I like the concept I remember watching Widnes v cronulla it was a great spectacle and one I remember many years later. But whilst there's a huge difference in our salary caps it's always going to be an uphill struggle to get a win.



I wish u the best of luck against cronulla.





(Felt really odd wishing u lot luck I will shower immediately lol)





With regards to pricing I belive the club must guarantee the nrl clubs gate share at approx 100k so they will be more expensive than normal. Could be wrong on that.