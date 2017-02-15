WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Board index Super League Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

 
Post a reply

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:01 pm
NickyKiss User avatar
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20645
Location: WIGAN
hatty wrote:
Giving them a scare isn't good enough, that is admitting we are second best. We need to win and win good.


Unfortunately we are second best both as a league in comparison to the NRL and as a side in comparison to the majority of NRL clubs. That isn't of our own doing but it's sadly where the games at in this country.

A 'good win' would be unbelievable, a scrappy win would be just as good but even a close loss and a good performance would at least give us some credibility. They're talking about Cronulla having four of their Grand Final team missing as though it'll hurt them but we have numerous players missing from our Grand Final win also and some others injured. The difference between us and them being the extra £2m they can spend on the cap to add depth.

Make no bones about it, a win on Sunday would be right up there with our very best of all time!!

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:05 pm
Dezzies_right_hook Strong-running second rower
Strong-running second rower

Joined: Thu Aug 06, 2015 1:05 pm
Posts: 408
Yes we need to win a game hopefully it's us or both would be great. At very worse we need to have ran them close.

If it could be worked I think having it during the magic weekend, the nrl teams would have the chance to play at the ethihad is not a bad selling point. But it would increase attendances and help fill the stadium u guys with 20k+ and we will be close to capacity if not full on the night. I like the concept I remember watching Widnes v cronulla it was a great spectacle and one I remember many years later. But whilst there's a huge difference in our salary caps it's always going to be an uphill struggle to get a win.

I wish u the best of luck against cronulla.


(Felt really odd wishing u lot luck I will shower immediately lol)


With regards to pricing I belive the club must guarantee the nrl clubs gate share at approx 100k so they will be more expensive than normal. Could be wrong on that.

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Wed Feb 15, 2017 7:10 pm
moto748 Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Mon Jan 05, 2015 1:41 pm
Posts: 2183
On ticket prices: I don't know who set them for the WCC, is it Wigan, or the RFL? But people pay 30 quid to watch Championship (second tier) football, so 26 quid to see some of the best players in the world doesn't seem out of the court to me.

I agree with NK that a win would fantastic, and to give them a good game with a fairly narrow defeat would still be quite an achievement. And in the unlikely event that we did beat Cronulla, I'll bet those people who decided to save a tenner by watching in the pub would be cursing that they weren't there to see it in person!
Previous

Who is online

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, exiled Warrior, MOUSE13, NickyKiss, Pieman, Singing Warrior, Sweaty Betty's, the wrestler, TheElectricGlidingWarrior, WARRIORCRAIG, Wigan RLFC and 193 guests

Quick Reply

Subject: Message:
   
Post a reply

Return to Wigan Warriors - cherryandwhite.co.uk




All views expressed are those of the author and not necessarily those of the RLFANS.COM or it's subsites.

Whilst every effort is made to ensure that news stories, articles and images are correct, we cannot be held responsible for errors. However, if you feel any material on this website is copyrighted or incorrect in any way please contact us using the link at the top of the page so we can remove it or negotiate copyright permission.

RLFANS.COM, the owners of this website, is not responsible for the content of its sub-sites or posts, please email the author of this sub-site or post if you feel you find an article offensive or of a choice nature that you disagree with.

Copyright 1999 - 2017 RLFANS.COM
POSTSONLINEMEMBERSRECORD (DATE)
4,520,0571,85875,7614,491 (28-03-2016)
Google Analytics Unique Monthly Users : 118,226 (May 2016)
DOWNLOAD OUR NEW ANDROID APP CLICK HERE!
YOUR CLUB : Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
R
L
F
A
N
A
L
Y
T
I
C
S


Wakefield Trinity Wildcats
Change these prefs/or turn this off...

FIXTURES/RESULTS

W/D/L DATE COMP HOME AWAY
Sun 23rd Jul SL WAK STS
Thu 6th Jul SL WAK CAS
Sat 1st Jul SL WAK WAR
Sun 11th Jun SL WAK LEE
Fri 26th May SL WAK HUD
Sun 30th Apr SL WAK CAS
Mon 17th Apr SL WAK WIG
Fri 7th Apr SL WAK WID
Thu 23rd Mar SL WAK LEI
Sun 12th Mar SL WAK SAL
L Sun 12th Feb SL WAK 8 12 HFC
L Fri 23rd Sep SL STS 32 12 WAK
L Fri 2nd Sep SL CAS 46 22 WAK
L Sun 21st Aug SL WID 40 8 WAK
L Fri 5th Aug SL WIG 60 12 WAK
W Sat 16th Jul SL CAT 28 30 WAK
L Fri 8th Jul SL WIG 22 18 WAK
W Sun 12th Jun SL HUD 2 10 WAK
L Fri 27th May SL SAL 38 8 WAK
W Fri 29th Apr SL WID 16 18 WAK
W Mon 28th Mar SL LEE 16 20 WAK
L Fri 18th Mar SL HFC 22 4 WAK
L Fri 11th Mar SL STS 44 4 WAK
L Fri 26th Feb SL WAR 34 16 WAK
W Sun 21st Feb SL HKR 12 14 WAK
L Sun 14th Feb SL CAS 40 6 WAK
Tab two Tab three

Copyrite RLFanalytics 2016
LOGIN HERE
or REGISTER for more features!.
  Thu 16th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
HUDDERSFIELD
v
SALFORDTV  
  Fri 17th Feb : 20:00
SL-R11
LEIGH
v
LEEDSTV  
  Sat 18th Feb : 18:00
CH-R3
SHEFFIELD
v
DEWSBURY  
  Sat 18th Feb : 20:00
WCC-R1
WARRINGTON
v
BRISBANETV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
HALIFAX
v
SHEFFIELD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
WCC-R1
WIGAN
v
CRONULLATV  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
BATLEY
v
FEATHERSTONE  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
ROCHDALE
v
HULL KR  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
SWINTON
v
BRADFORD  
  Sun 19th Feb : 15:00
CH-R3
OLDHAM
v
LONDON  
  Thu 23rd Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
 > Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
HUDDERSFIELD
v
WAKEFIELD < 
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
WIGAN
v
WIDNESTV  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEIGH
v
ST. HELENS  
  Fri 24th Feb : 20:00
SL-R2
LEEDS
v
SALFORD  