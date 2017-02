Aboveusonlypie wrote: Interesting views on the other thread about the poor quality marketing of RL in this country. Regarding this match - Cronulla have been based in London all week and I've not seen any interviews at all. I'm assuming they are being paid handsomely to come over.



Have Cronulla done anything at all to help promote this game? Or should it be down to the RFL? Or Wigan?

I've heard radio advertisements regarding ticket sales and quite a few posters in and around town but that's it. Not sure who this is down to the RFL or Wigan, something tells me its an RFL event but I could be wrong. I think you get the impression they just do enough and no more but at the end of the day there has been a press release about ticket sales only around 1000 tickets remain in east and west and a fair few in North and South so ticket sales are healthy with still a few days to go, don't think it will sell out but it will be close http://www.wiganwarriors.com/news/2017- ... ket-update