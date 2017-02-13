WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:31 pm
NickyKiss wrote:
the players are off to Paris on Wednesday for a day trip to see what France has to offer.



Checking out their retirement options. :P

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:40 pm
Really hope we give them a good game for the sake of the sport in general over here.
The constant shots of that ever diminishing pile of Jonathan Thurston's kicking tees, whilst funny at first, didn't do SL any favours and you've got to ask did Leeds ever recover from that night ?

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:54 pm
moto748 wrote:
Checking out their retirement options. :P


Aye, the reps of Catalans and maybe even Toulouse can make the trek and meet them.

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 7:56 pm
twosevenzero wrote:
I'm sure the rest of the rugby league community will agree with you Brian!!! :wink:


I'd been trying to tell the VT since Saturday that there was nothing in it. They hadn't seen the incident but still knew it should be a ban!!

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 8:48 am
NickyKiss wrote:
I'd been trying to tell the VT since Saturday that there was nothing in it. They hadn't seen the incident but still knew it should be a ban!!

I recall Jeff Lima copping a ban before the 2011 WCC against St George. I could never understand the RFL banning a player and thus weakening the team against the Aussies. IIRC we only had three fit props left. Surely any ban picked up in a Super League match shouldn't count for a WCC?
Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 9:16 am
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I recall Jeff Lima copping a ban before the 2011 WCC against St George. I could never understand the RFL banning a player and thus weakening the team against the Aussies. IIRC we only had three fit props left. Surely any ban picked up in a Super League match shouldn't count for a WCC?


Pretty sure we ended up playing Brisbane in Brisbane with one prop, Neil Cowie. Skerrett picked up a ban shortly before and Andy Platt was unavailable for selection for reasons that now elude me. However, Billy McGinty backed up in the front row, and the rest is history.

Not saying that kind of lightning will strike twice, but the gods were really against us that day and yet somehow we did it.

Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 10:57 am
Cruncher wrote:
Pretty sure we ended up playing Brisbane in Brisbane with one prop, Neil Cowie. Skerrett picked up a ban shortly before and Andy Platt was unavailable for selection for reasons that now elude me. However, Billy McGinty backed up in the front row, and the rest is history.

Not saying that kind of lightning will strike twice, but the gods were really against us that day and yet somehow we did it.


Didn't Skerrett get his jaw broken by the elbow of Dean Sampson in the Premiership Final v Cas?
Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 11:25 am
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
I recall Jeff Lima copping a ban before the 2011 WCC against St George. I could never understand the RFL banning a player and thus weakening the team against the Aussies. IIRC we only had three fit props left. Surely any ban picked up in a Super League match shouldn't count for a WCC?

i think it's more to do with punishing the offender and protecting his next opponents than whether we win or lose.
Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 12:54 pm
Grimmy wrote:
i think it's more to do with punishing the offender and protecting his next opponents than whether we win or lose.

Anyway it's all immaterial as we go into this one in comparative rude health compared to last season.

I was relieved to see Sa'u come back onto the field, as a season ending injury would have created a clamour for a long ban. As it happened about 120 yards away from me I couldn't tell whether it was a bad tackle or not. Thankfully not as Gelling has become quite a decent player for us, after unpromising beginnings.
Post Tue Feb 14, 2017 2:08 pm
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Anyway it's all immaterial as we go into this one in comparative rude health compared to last season.

I was relieved to see Sa'u come back onto the field, as a season ending injury would have created a clamour for a long ban. As it happened about 120 yards away from me I couldn't tell whether it was a bad tackle or not. Thankfully not as Gelling has become quite a decent player for us, after unpromising beginnings.

Yeah he looked to have been off-balance and made a clumsy grab to me. Fair play to Ben Thaler for not letting the home crowd affect his judgement. It did hurt Salford temporarily losing Sa'u and Lui at the same time to concussion assesments during the first half,. Whilst I still think we would have won, the game would have been closer IMO.
SL-R2
HULL FC
v
CATALANSTV  
