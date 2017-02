Aboveusonlypie wrote: I recall Jeff Lima copping a ban before the 2011 WCC against St George. I could never understand the RFL banning a player and thus weakening the team against the Aussies. IIRC we only had three fit props left. Surely any ban picked up in a Super League match shouldn't count for a WCC?

Pretty sure we ended up playing Brisbane in Brisbane with one prop, Neil Cowie. Skerrett picked up a ban shortly before and Andy Platt was unavailable for selection for reasons that now elude me. However, Billy McGinty backed up in the front row, and the rest is history.Not saying, that kind of lightning will strike twice, but the gods were really against us that day and yet somehow we did it.