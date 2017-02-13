NickyKiss wrote: Tautai was excellent in 2016 I agree but his lack of a pre season worries me because of how much he seemed to struggle with his fitness in 2015. He admitted in an interview that he's not been able to do much and that he's behind. I just can't help but feel Isa will be more valuable with his defence should we manage to get in to an arm wrestle.

Didn't Isa miss pre-season as well though? He definitely didn't play v Leigh or Catalans. Point taken in regard to Isa's defense. It's definitely not an obvious decision either way. I just can't see us winning if it is an arm wrestle sort of game, because they are accustomed to that most weeks against bigger, stronger players than ours. That is the way the Brisbane game in 2015 was going until we chanced our arm in the last minute to send Burgess 90 metres. Then we went back to conservative rugby in golden point and (inevitably) they won the field position battle. I'd rather have Tautai's strong runs and offloads if we do go down that route, even if it does mean Powell/Bateman/Farrell/Lockers having to work a bit harder in defense to carry him.