World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:01 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1719
http://www.totalrl.com/cronulla-name-wo ... nge-squad/

Missing key players from the Final winning team but pretty strong nonetheless.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 7:22 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20636
Location: WIGAN
We needed a couple of losses to even things up a tad even though you never wish injuries on anyone.

I still can't see us having enough to get the job done but you never know. This talk of a real cold snap in Feb could do with coming to fruition to make things uncomfortable for them. Add in a hostile atmosphere and we've got some small things in our favour.

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 10:44 am
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1719
Fingers crossed everyone is fit after Saturday. If so, I'd obviously bring Bateman back in with Willie Isa dropping to the bench. Probably Joel to miss out. Isa's speed in defence will be needed over Joel's greater attacking threat. I would start with Sutton over FPN.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:14 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20636
Location: WIGAN
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Fingers crossed everyone is fit after Saturday. If so, I'd obviously bring Bateman back in with Willie Isa dropping to the bench. Probably Joel to miss out. Isa's speed in defence will be needed over Joel's greater attacking threat. I would start with Sutton over FPN.


Bateman clearly comes back in but I'd be stunned if it was for Joel. I think Wane values him as highly as any player and in fairness I thought he was good Saturday.

My guess is Tautai will miss out. It'll definitely be one of him, Isa or Clubb IMO.

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:50 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1719
NickyKiss wrote:
Bateman clearly comes back in but I'd be stunned if it was for Joel. I think Wane values him as highly as any player and in fairness I thought he was good Saturday.

My guess is Tautai will miss out. It'll definitely be one of him, Isa or Clubb IMO.

I agree that Joel did well. I think that at his best he would be a certain pick, but he's only really feeling his way back after a long lay off and I think that this game has come too early for him. For that reason I'd go with Willie Isa. If T is fit he should play too.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 1:55 pm
stpatricks
Cheeky half-back
Cheeky half-back

Joined: Thu Jul 14, 2005 11:34 am
Posts: 760
Location: Wigan
NickyKiss wrote:
Aboveusonlypie wrote:
Fingers crossed everyone is fit after Saturday. If so, I'd obviously bring Bateman back in with Willie Isa dropping to the bench. Probably Joel to miss out. Isa's speed in defence will be needed over Joel's greater attacking threat. I would start with Sutton over FPN.


Bateman clearly comes back in but I'd be stunned if it was for Joel. I think Wane values him as highly as any player and in fairness I thought he was good Saturday.

My guess is Tautai will miss out. It'll definitely be one of him, Isa or Clubb IMO.


I would leave out Clubb, I think he is the least mobile of the pack around the middle of the park.
Wigan home of league

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:02 pm
Aboveusonlypie
Free-scoring winger
Free-scoring winger

Joined: Tue Oct 02, 2012 4:33 pm
Posts: 1719
stpatricks wrote:
I would leave out Clubb, I think he is the least mobile of the pack around the middle of the park.

I thought Clubb was miles better than FPN, for example, both in defence and in attack. FPN came flying out of the line on a few occasions in the second half and completely missed the tackle. Hopefully he can tighten up, but I would leave Clubb in; it was an impressive comeback.
"Imagine there's no heaven, it's easy if you try
No hell below us, above us only pie"(John Ono Lennon born Wigan 1940)

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 2:16 pm
NickyKiss
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Mon Nov 08, 2004 10:38 am
Posts: 20636
Location: WIGAN
What a feeling to even have a debate about who to leave out!

I'd certainly have Clubb in because if for no other reason, he'll smash a few of them to pieces which will at least cheer me up if we're taking a beating.

It's a straight choice for me between Isa and Tautai. Do you go for a guy who's not the biggest but will run all day and defend for his life or do you choose the guy who's more of a short spell, high impact kind of player. I think for the fact that we have a couple of high impact players already in the team in Nuuausala and Clubb (presuming he is picked) I'd leave out Tautai and go with Isa.

Re: World Club Challenge Versus Cronulla Sharks

Post Mon Feb 13, 2017 3:30 pm
Grimmy
Gold RLFANS Member
Gold RLFANS Member

Joined: Sat Jul 16, 2005 3:05 pm
Posts: 12143
I'd run with J.Tomkins. Isa proved himself a very good squad player over the course of the season but we need our game breakers for this one. If we play the game their way (5 drives and a kick until you get into the opposition 20), then they will win. We need to take chances and hope fortune favours us. That approach suits J.Tomkins better than Isa.

I can't comprehend leaving Tautai out. He was one of our best players last season IMO. FPN or Clubb would make more sense but they are both big guys who hit hard, which is important against an NRL pack, particularly when you have a lightweight back row in Bateman and L.Farrell.
Frank Zappa wrote:
Some scientists claim that hydrogen, because it is so plentiful, is the basic building block of the universe. I dispute that. I say there is more stupidity than hydrogen, and that is the basic building block of the universe.

Users browsing this forum: apollosghost, Ashton Bears, Barrett was robbed, Chris_H, CyberPieMan, exiled Warrior, goobervision, Google Adsense [Bot], Grimmy, JWarriors, Rogues Gallery, spartakmixtapes, tank123, tedglen, Tony-Angelino, TonyM19, Wigg'n and 147 guests

