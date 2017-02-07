Mathew Cook, is a Wakey Lad, played Yorkshire RU at Junior level, think also played North of England RU. Signed for Trinity under 19`s had two seasons, not offered a contract by Agar, signed for Hunslet who loaned him to Hemel ( stupid dual reg system meant that several young lads were ignored in place of Leeds players who were never going to make it at Leeds ) , then I think he signed for Doncaster where he was spotted by Richard Horne, got an offer from Australia early last season, Donny kindly let him take up that opportunity, Horne agreed to sign him for your under 23`s on his return. From his time at Trinity I can confirm that you have got yourselves a very hardworking, determined young man who will make the very best of his abilities.