Pickering Red wrote: The RFL have appointed Scott Mikalauskas again to referee us against London Broncos in Championship Round 2.



I can think of at least 3 reasons why this might have happened.



- He did such a fantastic job refereeing us against Bradford last Sunday, then a repeat is justified

- They like to give Rob Chadwick at Hull KR.TV a tongue twisting pronunciation challenge, which he failed miserably last weekend

- They like to see our opposition slow us down at the ruck with unpunished second efforts and encourage repeated offside at the ptb with a skinny 10



Anybody got any other thoughts on this?

that

Obviously it helps that we won comfortably, but I didn't think he wasbad watching on HKRTV. A couple of WTF moments (Scruton's supposed shoulder charge and us getting pinged with a nothing interference call), but they happened in SL often enough. Tbh, I thought Bradford were a little unlucky not to be give the benefit of the doubt when we held up their winger over the line after a kick in the first half, when the scores were still quite close.