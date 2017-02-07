WWW.RLFANS.COM • View topic - Same Referee for London Game

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 2:45 pm
Pickering Red




The RFL have appointed Scott Mikalauskas again to referee us against London Broncos in Championship Round 2.

I can think of at least 3 reasons why this might have happened.

- He did such a fantastic job refereeing us against Bradford last Sunday, then a repeat is justified
- They like to give Rob Chadwick at Hull KR.TV a tongue twisting pronunciation challenge, which he failed miserably last weekend
- They like to see our opposition slow us down at the ruck with unpunished second efforts and encourage repeated offside at the ptb with a skinny 10

Anybody got any other thoughts on this?
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

Re: Same Referee for London Game

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:34 pm
moxi1





The third one.

Re: Same Referee for London Game

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:42 pm
Keiththered




Pickering Red wrote:
The RFL have appointed Scott Mikalauskas again to referee us against London Broncos in Championship Round 2.

I can think of at least 3 reasons why this might have happened.

- He did such a fantastic job refereeing us against Bradford last Sunday, then a repeat is justified
- They like to give Rob Chadwick at Hull KR.TV a tongue twisting pronunciation challenge, which he failed miserably last weekend
- They like to see our opposition slow us down at the ruck with unpunished second efforts and encourage repeated offside at the ptb with a skinny 10

Anybody got any other thoughts on this?


I would not even try to understand the basis on which the RFL make their decisions on referee appointments. I am sure that non of the three reasons given played any part however.

SL referee performances often leave a lot to be desired and I have seen worse in that league.

Re: Same Referee for London Game

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 4:53 pm
R.B.A




On the plus side, we know what to expect from him. Assuming of course he is consistent.
"Dream Big..Work Hard".................. Sarah Storey, Paralympic Legend.

Re: Same Referee for London Game

Post Tue Feb 07, 2017 5:17 pm
Pickering Red




Yes. He was one-sidely tolerant of Bradford interference and second effort at the ruck, ensured a skinny 10 at the ptb, penalises ball loss at the ptb irrespective of loose control (for both sides) doesn't allow tackling in the air and is mustard on offensive offside chasing high balls. Aside from that and no doubt other indiscretions, he was suitably impressive.
If Rugby League Rocks, then Hull KR is its Soul.

