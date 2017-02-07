Pickering Red wrote: The RFL have appointed Scott Mikalauskas again to referee us against London Broncos in Championship Round 2.



I can think of at least 3 reasons why this might have happened.



- He did such a fantastic job refereeing us against Bradford last Sunday, then a repeat is justified

- They like to give Rob Chadwick at Hull KR.TV a tongue twisting pronunciation challenge, which he failed miserably last weekend

- They like to see our opposition slow us down at the ruck with unpunished second efforts and encourage repeated offside at the ptb with a skinny 10



Anybody got any other thoughts on this?

I would not even try to understand the basis on which the RFL make their decisions on referee appointments. I am sure that non of the three reasons given played any part however.SL referee performances often leave a lot to be desired and I have seen worse in that league.