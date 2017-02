Friday 10th FebruaryCastleford v Leigh - Cas HT & by 16Widnes v Huddersfield - Widnes HT, Hudds by 5Saturday 11th FebruarySalford v Wigan - Wigan HT & by 10Catalan v Warrington - Catalan HT, Wire by 6Sunday 12th FebruaryWakefield v Hull FC - Hull HT & by 8Not sure how many takers you'll get for the prediction league this year with the DevilTalk forum also running one. Would be nice if this forum could be revived as it's sadwhat happened due to all the trolling. Amongst all the f*ckwits we've got some good, genuine, passionate fans and it would be nice to have some healthy balanced debate on here again.Anyway..... good luck guys and here's to a great season for the mighty Red Devils!